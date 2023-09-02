The Story of a Father's Unsolved Murder and the Daughter Who Made a Podcast to Find the Truth

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

How does someone sift through the noise to find the real story? How does someone solve a 21-year-old cold case? How does someone get anyone to care?

Those are the questions Madison McGhee poses and sets out to answer in her podcast Ice Cold Case, which isn't just your average addition to the vast true crime canon. Because, as she notes in the eight-episode (so far) series that just concluded Aug. 23, "It doesn't get more personal than this."

The cold case in question is the murder of her own father, John Cornelius "J.C." McGhee, who was shot to death in his Bridgeport, Ohio, home on July 11, 2002.

Madison, who grew up living with her mom in Charleston, W. Va., was only 6 when her dad was killed. For years she thought he died of a heart attack, because that's what her family told her, and she didn't find out what really happened until she was about to graduate from high school.

And even then, no one could tell her what really happened.