How Motherhood Has Brought Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively Even Closer

The sisterhood of motherhood has deepened the bond between Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively.
The supermodel recently shared insight into how her bond with the Gossip Girl star has evolved now they they've both embarked on the journey of parenthood.
"Pretty sure this pic is before her (our) baby number 1 but I just love it bc I still feel like the baby of the group," Gigi wrote on her Instagram Story Aug. 26 alongside a snap of the actresses posing in a kitchen. "Lots-o-angelbabies later, u are a magical friend and mamma."
Gigi—who shares daughter Khai, 2, with ex Zayn Malik—said she admires Blake for being "Protective, warm, witty, thoughtful, talented, HOT!!!"
The 28-year-old went on to detail more things loves about her role model, who shares James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a fourth child born in February with husband Ryan Reynolds.
"Ur made of all the good stuff like rainbow sprinkles and butter and bourbon whipped creme," Gigi added. "And lobster salad. Lots of lobster salad. Thank you for your light and example sister."
Blake reposted the sweet tribute to her own Instagram Stories with a sweet nod to Gigi's daughter Khai, writing that the pic was taken "before baby number #3 for me and 1 for you."
"Coparenting with you whether you agree to raise my children or not is one of my life's greatest joys," she joked. "Love you mama, sister friend."
And although the two are public figures, they've opted to give their kids a private life away from the spotlight, which has only cemented their bond further. In fact, Gigi shared in 2021 that she looks to protect her daughter's privacy in the same way Blake and Ryan do with their children.
"I have friends who are public figures and that's how they've gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way," she told Vogue at the time, with Blake chiming in, "I told her you have to do what works for you. Gigi has a really special relationship with her fans, and I love how open she is on social media. I love seeing into her world."
"I'm grateful for what she shares," added Blake, "but also understand whatever boundaries she chooses to set."
Gigi and Blake first forged a friendship after their mutual bestie Taylor Swift introduced the two in 2015. Gigi and Blake have since showcased their friendship on many red carpets including one for Blake's 2017 movie All I See Is You and the 2022 Met Gala, where they posed together in their custom outfits before embarking up the stairs to the dinner.
And there is no shortage of girls night in the duo's friendship: Just take this past April, for example, when Gigi and Blake were joined by Taylor for a night out in New York City.
But when the squad isn't getting together, Gigi is home with Khai, and from time to time shares a sweet snap of her daughter. To see inside her life at home, keep scrolling.