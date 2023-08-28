How Motherhood Has Brought Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively Even Closer

Watch : Gigi Hadid's Daughter Looks So Grown Up in New Pics

The sisterhood of motherhood has deepened the bond between Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively.

The supermodel recently shared insight into how her bond with the Gossip Girl star has evolved now they they've both embarked on the journey of parenthood.

"Pretty sure this pic is before her (our) baby number 1 but I just love it bc I still feel like the baby of the group," Gigi wrote on her Instagram Story Aug. 26 alongside a snap of the actresses posing in a kitchen. "Lots-o-angelbabies later, u are a magical friend and mamma."

Gigi—who shares daughter Khai, 2, with ex Zayn Malik—said she admires Blake for being "Protective, warm, witty, thoughtful, talented, HOT!!!"

The 28-year-old went on to detail more things loves about her role model, who shares James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a fourth child born in February with husband Ryan Reynolds.

"Ur made of all the good stuff like rainbow sprinkles and butter and bourbon whipped creme," Gigi added. "And lobster salad. Lots of lobster salad. Thank you for your light and example sister."