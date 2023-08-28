Millie Bobby Brown Recalls Quickly Realizing Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Was the One

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Engagement

Stranger things have happened than knowing someone was the one right away.

Because that's exactly how Millie Bobby Brown felt after her first conversation with future fiancé Jake Bongiovi. The 19-year-old recently opened up about falling in love with Jake, 21, after the two first connected on Instagram.

"I was interested in him and wanted to know more. As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life," she told The Times in an interview published Aug. 27. "I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!' After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side."

And how can she tell whether someone is the one?

"You can't pinpoint why, it's just the feeling of knowing that that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with," the Stranger Things star reflected. "I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him."