Millie Bobby Brown Recalls Quickly Realizing Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Was the One

Millie Bobby Brown recently opened up about the early days of her relationship with fiancé Jake Bongiovi—including how she knew he was the one for her.

Stranger things have happened than knowing someone was the one right away. 

Because that's exactly how Millie Bobby Brown felt after her first conversation with future fiancé Jake Bongiovi. The 19-year-old recently opened up about falling in love with Jake, 21, after the two first connected on Instagram. 

"I was interested in him and wanted to know more. As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life," she told The Times in an interview published Aug. 27. "I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!' After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side."

And how can she tell whether someone is the one?

"You can't pinpoint why, it's just the feeling of knowing that that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with," the Stranger Things star reflected. "I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him."

photos
The Love Lives of Stranger Things Stars

Jake and Millie, who first started dating in 2021, got engaged in April this year, with Millie borrowing a lyric from Taylor Swift to make the big announcement. And as it turns out, her parents were in on the planning—she revealed that Jake even used one of her mother's rings to pop the question. 

"I've always loved that ring," Millie added to the outlet. "It's always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake. They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me."

Joe Maher via Getty Images

The Enola Holmes actress also gave insight on her relationship with her future in-laws—Jake is the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley.

"His family are wonderful people who welcomed me with open arms," she said. "I'm really grateful to be a part of their world."

Indeed, she noted that both Jake's parents and her own parents have influenced the young couple, having proven that not everyone gives love a bad name.  

"My parents adore him," Millie shared. "[We] both come from parents that have stayed together for a really long time. My parents were young when they got together, so I always had amazing role models for relationships."

And to see all of Millie and Jake's cutest moments, keep reading. 

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown
July 2023: Six Flags Visit

Millie and Jake enjoyed a day out with her sister Ava Brown, 11, and friends at the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park.

Instagram
April 2023: Engaged

Millie announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover." The two would go on to celebrate with family and friends at an engagement party weeks later.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake marked Millie's 19th birthday on Feb. 19, 2023 with a sweet tribute, writing, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The sweet post included photos of the couple.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The pair's silly side is depicted in one image of Jake and Millie clowning around in the pool

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake and Millie snuggle up in a romantic selfie.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

Joe Maher via Getty Images
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
October 2021: On CCTV
Instagram
July 2021: Weekend Cuddles
Instagram
July 2021: Livin' on a Prayer
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

