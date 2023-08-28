Millie Bobby Brown Recalls Quickly Realizing Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Was the One

Stranger things have happened than knowing someone was the one right away.
Because that's exactly how Millie Bobby Brown felt after her first conversation with future fiancé Jake Bongiovi. The 19-year-old recently opened up about falling in love with Jake, 21, after the two first connected on Instagram.
"I was interested in him and wanted to know more. As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life," she told The Times in an interview published Aug. 27. "I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!' After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side."
And how can she tell whether someone is the one?
"You can't pinpoint why, it's just the feeling of knowing that that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with," the Stranger Things star reflected. "I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him."
Jake and Millie, who first started dating in 2021, got engaged in April this year, with Millie borrowing a lyric from Taylor Swift to make the big announcement. And as it turns out, her parents were in on the planning—she revealed that Jake even used one of her mother's rings to pop the question.
"I've always loved that ring," Millie added to the outlet. "It's always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake. They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me."
The Enola Holmes actress also gave insight on her relationship with her future in-laws—Jake is the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley.
"His family are wonderful people who welcomed me with open arms," she said. "I'm really grateful to be a part of their world."
Indeed, she noted that both Jake's parents and her own parents have influenced the young couple, having proven that not everyone gives love a bad name.
"My parents adore him," Millie shared. "[We] both come from parents that have stayed together for a really long time. My parents were young when they got together, so I always had amazing role models for relationships."
