Why Below Deck Down Under's Sexy New Deckhand Has Everyone Talking

Below Deck Down Under's newest crewmember is making waves for all the right reasons.

After Deckhand Adam Lukasiewicz was fired on the Bravo series' Aug. 28 episode, Captain Jason Chambers brought in a seasoned stud of the sea to take over the role of Lead Deckhand.

Enter Luka Brunton, who immediately stunned his new co-workers with his striking good looks.

"He's a beauty queen, it's crazy!" Stew Margot Sisson pointed out in a confessional immediately after meeting Luka. "Have you seen his eyelashes? They're real."

Meanwhile, Deckhand Harry Van Vliet joked, "I don't think Jason could have found anyone better looking than me, but he came pretty close."

But the New Zealand native wasn't a fresh face to everyone as Chief Stew Aesha Scott immediately gave her old friend a hug upon learning he'd joined the team.

"I love Luka," she explained in a confessional. "When I first started yachting my sister and I went to France to look for our first yachting jobs together and that's when I became friends with Luka. He's just one of those guys that everyone is drawn to and everyone likes."