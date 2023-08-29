Why Below Deck Down Under's Sexy New Deckhand Has Everyone Talking

Below Deck Down Under's newest crewmember is making waves for all the right reasons.
After Deckhand Adam Lukasiewicz was fired on the Bravo series' Aug. 28 episode, Captain Jason Chambers brought in a seasoned stud of the sea to take over the role of Lead Deckhand.
Enter Luka Brunton, who immediately stunned his new co-workers with his striking good looks.
"He's a beauty queen, it's crazy!" Stew Margot Sisson pointed out in a confessional immediately after meeting Luka. "Have you seen his eyelashes? They're real."
Meanwhile, Deckhand Harry Van Vliet joked, "I don't think Jason could have found anyone better looking than me, but he came pretty close."
But the New Zealand native wasn't a fresh face to everyone as Chief Stew Aesha Scott immediately gave her old friend a hug upon learning he'd joined the team.
"I love Luka," she explained in a confessional. "When I first started yachting my sister and I went to France to look for our first yachting jobs together and that's when I became friends with Luka. He's just one of those guys that everyone is drawn to and everyone likes."
And the feeling was mutual. "She's like family actually," Luka admitted. "I actually hooked up with her sister seven years ago. Aesha knows about it, it was just a one-night stand. We were drunk."
The 25-year-old even revealed a past relationship with BDDU season one Stew Magda Ziomek.
In addition to being a ladies man, the hunky engineer continued made viewers swoon again by opening up about his love for his family back home in New Zealand.
"I grew up in a small town called Raglan," Luka, who's been yachting for over seven years, explained. "My mom was about 26 when she met my biological father and then I was around 1 year old when he took off. It was just me and my mom until I was about 5 years old and that's when my mom met my stepdad."
Indeed, his blended family is his priority. "He's everything to me," he continued. "I have two half-siblings. Me and my brother surf together and then my sister, I take her shopping, we go for brunch."
And working on a yacht feels like home. "It's awesome joining new boats, it's like joining a new family," Luka shared. "Everyone's so close, I love it."
Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
