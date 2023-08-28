How Singer Manuel Turizo Reacted to Getting a Text From Shakira About Collaborating

Watch : Shakira Brings Her Sons as Her Dates to Premios Juventud

Thanks to Shakira, Manuel Turizo's cup is filled to the brim.

Because when the 23-year-old singer got a text from his fellow Colombian about collaborating on their hit song "Copa Vacía," his reaction could more or less be summed up as, "Don't you see baby, this is perfection?"

When the "Hips Don't Lie" singer sent him the track, which translates to Empty Cup in English, "I felt connected with it," he told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It has very deep feelings in the song. And I like that type of music. It's something that I feel related with. It's like my whole albums and my whole music and what I've been working on."

As they began recording, he quickly learned that whenever, wherever Shakira is, she puts her all into her work.

"Something that inspired me a lot was she has an eye in everything," he continued. "In every detail, in every moment, in everything. And maybe with other artists you don't see that. Maybe they just go and do their work, just 'I'm gonna record whatever and that's it.'"