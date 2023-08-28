Taylor Swift Jokes About Kanye West Interruption During Eras Tour

You will never, ever, ever get over this iconic moment.
During a recent stop on her Eras Tour in Mexico, Taylor Swift seemingly referenced that Kanye West moment. Yes, that one from the 2009 MTV Music Video Awards when Kanye interrupted the then 20-year-old's acceptance speech for Best Female Video.
Now, in a clip shared to social media from Taylor's Mexico performance on August 27, the Midnights artist can be heard joking, "People chanting your name, it's really the only way to be interrupted… and I would know."
Though the infamous moment occurred 14 years ago, the interaction sparked a years-long feud between Taylor and the rapper. At the time, Kanye took to the stage during the live broadcast to express his support for Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" video, which lost to Taylor's "You Belong With Me."
"Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'mma let you finish," Kanye said at the time after taking the stage. "But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!"
And this is not the first time Taylor has seemingly made a nod to her feud with the "Gold Digger" singer during her Eras Tour.
Back in July, a video of the 33-year-old singing "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things"—one of the many tracks off her 2017 album Reputation that seemingly references the feud—went viral.
After singing the line "'cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do" in the original recording, the Grammy winner let out an ironic laugh and says the words, "I can't even say it with a straight face." And though the laugh and the line are a recorded part of the album, fans were quick to notice the moment seemed all too real—especially given that the Midnights artist had to take a moment to collect herself.
"Her cackle is EVERYthing," one user commented on a TikTok of the moment, while another added, "My smile is gonna break my face right now. Just love her."
But while Taylor clearly knows how to throw subtle shade, she also knows how to show major love. Most recently, she gave her BFF Selena Gomez a shoutout after releasing a new song.
On August 26, Taylor posted the music video to "Single Soon", and wrote, "When ur bestie is the bestest! Will be dancing to this forever methinks!"