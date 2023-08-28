Taylor Swift Jokes About Kanye West Interruption During Eras Tour

Watch : Taylor Swift's Biggest Interviews: A Look Back (2008-2014)

You will never, ever, ever get over this iconic moment.

During a recent stop on her Eras Tour in Mexico, Taylor Swift seemingly referenced that Kanye West moment. Yes, that one from the 2009 MTV Music Video Awards when Kanye interrupted the then 20-year-old's acceptance speech for Best Female Video.

Now, in a clip shared to social media from Taylor's Mexico performance on August 27, the Midnights artist can be heard joking, "People chanting your name, it's really the only way to be interrupted… and I would know."

Though the infamous moment occurred 14 years ago, the interaction sparked a years-long feud between Taylor and the rapper. At the time, Kanye took to the stage during the live broadcast to express his support for Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" video, which lost to Taylor's "You Belong With Me."

"Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'mma let you finish," Kanye said at the time after taking the stage. "But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!"