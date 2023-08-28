Julianne Hough Reunites With Ex Brooks Laich at Brother Derek Hough's Wedding

It takes two to tango.
And it looks like Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich were able to sidestep any drama from their past for her brother Derek Hough's wedding with Hayley Erbert.
In fact, they were both in the couple's wedding party. As shown in pictures from the big day shared by People, Brooks was one of Derek's six groomsmen—with others including Dancing With the Stars alum Mark Ballas—and Julianne was one of Hayley's six bridesmaids along with pro Britt Stewart.
According to the outlet, Derek and Hayley—who met in 2014 when she joined his dance tour with Julianne—tied the knot in Monterey County, Calif., on Aug. 26, with her walking down the aisle in an off-the-shoulder satin gown by Georgina Chapman for Marchesa and him saying "I do" in a Tom Ford tux.
After the couple's nuptials, both Julianne and Brooks expressed their excitement for the newlyweds. "The most breathtaking weekend filled with so much love and laughter!" she wrote underneath the publication's Aug. 27 Instagram post. "I love you both so much love your sissy." He added, "Such an incredible weekend, love you both!!!"
Julianne and Brooks' reunion comes a year and a half after they finalized their divorce. The new Dancing With the Stars co-host and the former hockey player—who tied the knot in 2017—announced their breakup in 2020 after months of speculation, noting in a statement to People at the time that they "share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place."
And Brooks' heart has led him to find love again with CrossFit athlete Katrín Davíðsdóttir, with the two making their relationship Instagram official in 2021.
As for Julianne, she's enjoying the single life.
"I'm ready for friends and travel, and I guess that is a 'hot girl summer.' I don't know," she told Page Six in June before being asked if this might also include a new romance and replying with a laugh, "No!"