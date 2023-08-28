Julianne Hough Reunites With Ex Brooks Laich at Brother Derek Hough's Wedding

Watch : Julianne & Derek Hough Talk New ABC Special

It takes two to tango.

And it looks like Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich were able to sidestep any drama from their past for her brother Derek Hough's wedding with Hayley Erbert.

In fact, they were both in the couple's wedding party. As shown in pictures from the big day shared by People, Brooks was one of Derek's six groomsmen—with others including Dancing With the Stars alum Mark Ballas—and Julianne was one of Hayley's six bridesmaids along with pro Britt Stewart.

According to the outlet, Derek and Hayley—who met in 2014 when she joined his dance tour with Julianne—tied the knot in Monterey County, Calif., on Aug. 26, with her walking down the aisle in an off-the-shoulder satin gown by Georgina Chapman for Marchesa and him saying "I do" in a Tom Ford tux.

After the couple's nuptials, both Julianne and Brooks expressed their excitement for the newlyweds. "The most breathtaking weekend filled with so much love and laughter!" she wrote underneath the publication's Aug. 27 Instagram post. "I love you both so much love your sissy." He added, "Such an incredible weekend, love you both!!!"