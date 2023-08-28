Elton John Hospitalized After Falling At Home in the South of France

Watch : JoJo Siwa Reveals How Elton John Reached Out After She Came Out

Elton John is on the mend.

After falling at his residence in the south of France, the 76-year-old was hospitalized, a rep for the artist confirmed to E! News.

Elton visited the local hospital as a "precautionary measure," his team shared in an August 28 statement. "Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and his now back at home and in good health."

The "Crocodile Rock" singer has been spending time in France since the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour earlier this summer.

The epic tour, which was meant to be the musical legend's official goodbye to life on the road, began back in September 2018 in Allentown, Pennsylvania and had its last show in Stockholm, Sweden in July of this year.

"Having toured relentlessly since 1970, playing almost 4,600 shows in 80 countries in the ensuing half a century," noted a statement on Elton's website, "Elton made the decision in 2017 that it was time to come off the road so he could fully embrace the next important chapter of his life and dedicate more time to his family."