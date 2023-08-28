Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary in the Sweetest Way

La vie est belle for Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev.
The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Aug. 26 by sharing adorable tributes to each other commemorating the day they said "I do" in Paris with friends, family and their now-3-year-old son Matteo Chigvintsev.
"Happy Anniversary Artem," the Total Bellas alum wrote on Instagram. "I can't believe it's already been a year. I would do anything for you, me and Matteo to runaway to Paris together again. I fall more in love with you everyday. You are everything I could have dreamed of. I love doing life with you. I love you so much."
The Dancing With the Stars pro shared his own gushing post, writing, "Happy anniversary my love, you making me the happiest man alive. Cheers to many many more."
Both Nikki, 39, and Artem, 41, included highlight reels from the August 2022 nuptials recapping the best moments their magical wedding weekend.
After first meeting in 2017 while Nikki was competing on DWTS, the couple got engaged in Paris in 2019 before welcoming Matteo the next year.
Fans got to see the former WWE star plan her and Artem's wedding in just four weeks on the E! special Nikki Bella Says I Do earlier this year. During the four-part series, Nikki revealed the special connection they have to Paris and their wedding venue specifically.
"Place Vendôme is super special to Artem and I because when we went on our first vacation, we flew to Paris, and we stayed at The Ritz," the former Bella Twin recalled. "And I just remember one night, we were coming back and having drinks, we were walking through all the streetlights at the Place Vendôme, and I just always had this dream of like, 'Artem, I want you to dance with me here.' It just was one of the greatest vacations of my life. I felt like I was living this true love story, like someone took me out of a telenovela and I was living it."
So, she and Artem got married right next door at the Hôtel d'Évreux.
"I mean, when people say Paris is magic, it truly is magic," Nikki added. "Brie and I just stumble across this gorgeous venue in a place that means such much to Artem and I. This literally just, it feels like a movie. Like, how did this happen?"
