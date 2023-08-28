Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary in the Sweetest Way

Watch : Why Nikki & Brie Bella Are Now Using Their Real Last Name, Garcia

La vie est belle for Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Aug. 26 by sharing adorable tributes to each other commemorating the day they said "I do" in Paris with friends, family and their now-3-year-old son Matteo Chigvintsev.

"Happy Anniversary Artem," the Total Bellas alum wrote on Instagram. "I can't believe it's already been a year. I would do anything for you, me and Matteo to runaway to Paris together again. I fall more in love with you everyday. You are everything I could have dreamed of. I love doing life with you. I love you so much."

The Dancing With the Stars pro shared his own gushing post, writing, "Happy anniversary my love, you making me the happiest man alive. Cheers to many many more."

Both Nikki, 39, and Artem, 41, included highlight reels from the August 2022 nuptials recapping the best moments their magical wedding weekend.