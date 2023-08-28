Joe Manganiello Gets Massive New Tattoo Following Sofia Vergara Breakup

Watch : The Reason for Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara's Split? He Says…

Joe Manganiello's new tattoo is looking heavenly.

The Magic Mike actor is now sporting the word "angel" in bold new ink on his forearm, written in Armenian. The art was done by Armenian calligrapher and artist Ruben Malayan who shared an image of the tattoo to social media.

"My latest work, so far largest in scale," the artist captioned his August 22 post, which features Joe showing off the artwork to the camera. "Հրեշտակ (Angel) for @joemanganiello who I am sure will wear it with pride!"

Indeed, the new ink hits close to home for the 46-year-old, who spoke about his Armenian heritage earlier this year and how his maternal great-grandmother survived the Armenian Genocide after her husband and children were tragically killed.

As Joe honors his past, he's also looking ahead to the future as he enters a personal new chapter.