Joe Manganiello Gets Massive New Tattoo Following Sofia Vergara Breakup

Joe Manganiello's new tattoo is looking heavenly.
The Magic Mike actor is now sporting the word "angel" in bold new ink on his forearm, written in Armenian. The art was done by Armenian calligrapher and artist Ruben Malayan who shared an image of the tattoo to social media.
"My latest work, so far largest in scale," the artist captioned his August 22 post, which features Joe showing off the artwork to the camera. "Հրեշտակ (Angel) for @joemanganiello who I am sure will wear it with pride!"
Indeed, the new ink hits close to home for the 46-year-old, who spoke about his Armenian heritage earlier this year and how his maternal great-grandmother survived the Armenian Genocide after her husband and children were tragically killed.
As Joe honors his past, he's also looking ahead to the future as he enters a personal new chapter.
In fact, Joe's new ink comes in the wake of his split from wife Sofía Vergara after seven years of marriage. The two announced their split on July 17.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair said in a joint statement to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
Two days later, the True Blood alum officially filed for divorce in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. In legal documents obtained by E! News on July 19, the 46-year-old cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of split and listed July 2, 2023 as the date of separation.
Joe and the Modern Family star began dating in 2014, shortly after the actress called off her engagement to businessman Nick Loeb. They then tied the knot in a star-studded Florida wedding ceremony in November 2015.
"She was it for me," Joe told Cigar Aficionado of his wife in a 2018 interview. "People say things like, 'Marriage and relationships are work.' But it's not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened."