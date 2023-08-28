Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Crossbody Bag for Just $89

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When someone asks why you have "so many bags," they just don't get it. You need different accessories for every occasion. When you're going to work, a large tote is ideal for your laptop, water bottle, and other small essentials. For a night out, you don't need all of that stuff. A small crossbody bag does the trick. You will have room for all of the necessities and you can go hands-free, wearing it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. It's all about the options, right? And, of course, we can't forget about the prices. Unfortunately, we all aren't blessed with an unlimited handbag budget. If you love a good deal, you're in luck because there's a 24-hour flash sale at Kate Spade.
You can get the Kate Spade Staci Square Crossbody for just $89. Normally, this bag costs $300, but this is a today-only deal that you cannot miss. It may look small, but it can fit the largest iPhone along with your other must-haves with a lot of shoppers raving about its compact storage. It always looks good because it's made from easy-to-clean saffiano leather.
This bag is on sale black, light blue, pale yellow, mint. A 70% discount is just too good to pass up, right? Shop before this deal disappears!
Kate Spade 70% Off Deal
Kate Spade Staci Square Crossbody
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.
Kate Spade Staci Square Crossbody Reviews
A shopper said, "Purse is very cute and a great value!"
Another reviewed, "Great purse if your looking to not have a lot of extra weight on your arm. It's perfect size for an android phone, change purse, lipstick, and keys."
Someone shared, "I ordered the Staci Square crossbody purse to go with my dress for my daughter's wedding. It's perfect in every way. I needed a purse that was small but with enough room for my wallet, phone and for that day, tissues! Lol. I bought it in the Parchment color, which is a beautiful cream color and I will be able to use it after the wedding. I love it!"
A reviewer raved, "Favorite bag. I love this bag definitely my favorite it's so pretty and simple easy to open and carry around, would definitely love to get another one in a different color!!"
Another gushed, "The quality is out of this world. If you are on the fence to purchase your newest purse or wallet, don't wait. You won't be disappointed!"
