Kim Kardashian Debuts New Look as She and Kris Jenner Hang Out With Meghan Markle's Mom

Kim Kardashian is ready to kickstart a new season with a new look. Bible.



The Kardashians star stepped out for the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree in Los Angeles with mom Kris Jenner on Aug. 26. But it was her new ‘do that had heads turning—as the 42-year-old was seen sporting blunt bangs, with the remainder of her tresses pulled back in a low ponytail.



As for her attire? Kim wore a long-sleeved body-hugging black dress, complete with a high-waisted belt and layered Chanel choker. She accessorized her chic look with a black Chanel mini bag and thigh-high suede boots.



And Kim and Kris weren't the only celebs in attendance for the bash as Meghan Markle's mom Doria Ragland, Eva Longoria and more posed for pictures with the pair.



Kim's bangin' new do comes just one month after she unveiled another dramatic hair transformation, with the SKIMS founder showcasing a sharp, chin-length bob in July.