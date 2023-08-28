Bad Bunny Leaves Little to the Imagination in Nude Selfie

Bad Bunny is living up to his stage name with a very naughty photo.
The rapper shared an uncensored nude mirror selfie as part of a photo dump shared on his Instagram Stories Aug. 27. While the lighting in the pic isn't that bright, the 29-year-old leaves little to the imagination as he poses in what appears to be an open-air shower.
Bad Bunny has occasionally shared naked pics of himself on Instagram over the past few years. However, this photo, which quickly went viral, marks one of his most explicit ones. (See a cropped version below.)
In addition to his naughty selfie, Bad Bunny also posted as part of his photo dump a video from a hike with a woman who sounds like Kendall Jenner, with whom he has sparked romance rumors for months amid a series of joint outings. After spotting a chipmunk on the ground, she exclaims it is "the cutest thing ever" and tries to get the animal to come closer.
"Mami," Bad Bunny tells her, "be careful."
She asks him, "Rabies?" and he responds, "The mosquitoes."
Bad Bunny also gave a shoutout to Kendall in another pic: He shared a photo of two cocktails made with the 27-year-old's 818 Tequila.
Kendall had posted her own pic of a bottle from her liquor brand on her own Instagram Aug. 25, along with a sexy selfie of her own, although in hers, she is wearing a bikini.
In addition, Bad Bunny shared a selfie video of himself rapping, which showed him singing inside a car wearing what appeared to be a necklace with a "K" letter charm.
The rapper and Kendall first sparked romance rumors in February when they were spotted out to dinner with Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber.
Since then, Bad Bunny and Kendall have been seen on more outings and have also vacationed with friends.
Earlier this month, the two were photographed looking cozy at Drake's concert in Inglewood, Calif. Despite their multiple joint outings, neither star has commented on the nature of their relationship.