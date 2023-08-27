Tyga Responds After Blac Chyna Files Custody Case for Son King Cairo

Watch : Blac Chyna Celebrates 10-Months Sober Amid Transformation Journey

Amid a personal transformation journey, Blac Chyna wants to change another aspect of her life, and this time, it concerns her eldest child.

The glamour model, real name Angela White, is seeking joint custody of her and ex Tyga's son King Cairo Stevenson, 10. Chyna made the request in a lawsuit to "determine parental relationship" against the rapper, real name Michael Stevenson, which was filed in a Los Angeles court July 24 and obtained by E! News Aug. 25.

After news of the filing was reported by The Shade Room's Instagram that day, Tyga commented on the post, writing, "10 years later...nah...stick to ur schedule sat-mon."

In addition to King, Chyna is also mom to daughter Dream Kardashian, 6, who she shares with ex Rob Kardashian. Last year, she alleged on Twitter that she received "no support" as a single mother. Tyga wrote in response, "I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol."