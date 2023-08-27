Tyga Responds After Blac Chyna Files Custody Case for Son King Cairo

Amid a personal transformation journey, Blac Chyna wants to change another aspect of her life, and this time, it concerns her eldest child.
The glamour model, real name Angela White, is seeking joint custody of her and ex Tyga's son King Cairo Stevenson, 10. Chyna made the request in a lawsuit to "determine parental relationship" against the rapper, real name Michael Stevenson, which was filed in a Los Angeles court July 24 and obtained by E! News Aug. 25.
After news of the filing was reported by The Shade Room's Instagram that day, Tyga commented on the post, writing, "10 years later...nah...stick to ur schedule sat-mon."
In addition to King, Chyna is also mom to daughter Dream Kardashian, 6, who she shares with ex Rob Kardashian. Last year, she alleged on Twitter that she received "no support" as a single mother. Tyga wrote in response, "I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol."
In addition, Rob commented, "I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol."
Chyna did not respond to their comments.
In recent months, the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star has made several changes to her life—she had several cosmetic procedures reversed and in July, she shared that she celebrated 10 months of sobriety.
Amid her journey, she has continued to co-parent King and Dream. When asked by Entertainment Tonight earlier this month if she and Rob were on a good trajectory, Chyna responded, "Yeah, absolutely, for sure. I feel like time heals everything and people change and situations change and you get to see the situation for what it is and the situation is Dream."
She added, "Let's not leave out King, and co-parenting with Michael too."
Chyna also said, "I feel like as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent."