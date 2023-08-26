Travis Barker Kisses Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's Bare Baby Bump in Sweet Photo

Travis Barker shared an intimate photo of himself with pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian as they count down the days until they welcome their first baby together.

It's all the small things that make all the difference.

Travis Barker is already a doting dad to his future child with wife Kourtney Kardashian as they count down the days until she gives birth. The Blink 182 drummer posted a photo of himself kissing his pregnant wife's bare baby bump on his Instagram. He captioned the Aug. 25 post, which also included pics of his dog, bandmate Tom DeLonge, and a vegan pizza, "Life is like a box of chocolates."

Kourtney commented, "My babies," to which Travis responded with a red heart and fire emoji.

And while the quote from the movie Forrest Gump continues, "You never know what you're gonna get," the Poosh founder and rocker do know something about their upcoming arrival: They are expecting a son. Kourtney and Travis had announced the news at a rock show-themed sex reveal party in June, a little more than a week after revealing her pregnancy at a Blink 182 concert and on social media.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

On Aug. 8, Kourtney wrote on Instagram, "Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy."

The couple's baby boy will join the Lemme founder three kids with ex Scott DisickMason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, and the musician's son Landon Barker, 19, daughter Alabama Barker, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney, who has not revealed her due date, has shared many pics of herself throughout her current pregnancy, including other photos of herself showcasing her bare baby bump in bikinis and a variety of other outfits. See some of her maternity looks below:

Instagram / Travis Barker
Bump Kiss

Travis Barker kisses his pregnant wife's bare baby bump, which she showcased while wearing a pair of light blue jeans and a white tank top, as seen in the Blink 182 drummer's Aug. 26, 2023 Instagram post.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Garden Style

Kourtney showcases her bare baby bump in a casual outfit during a stroll through a garden in August 2023.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Bikini Bump

Kourtney showcases her baby bump in a red bikini.

Instagram
Four Generations

Kourtney Kardashian's little one is ready to meet aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandma Kris Jenner and great-grandma MJ Campbell.

Instagram
A Silver Lining

"lost and found," she captioned a gallery of photos July 21.

Instagram
Sleek Style

She showed off her edgy attire featuring a sheer bodysuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick showcase similar styles during the 11-year-old's birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Leopard Print

The star showcases her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Barbie Pink

The star showcases her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram
Hot Pink

Kourtney Kardashian reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Instagram
Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis Barker commented, "Hot stuff."

Instagram
Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Instagram
Babymoon

The Poosh founder bared her bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus during her vacation in Hawaii on July 12.

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

