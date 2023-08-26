Travis Barker Kisses Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's Bare Baby Bump in Sweet Photo

It's all the small things that make all the difference.
Travis Barker is already a doting dad to his future child with wife Kourtney Kardashian as they count down the days until she gives birth. The Blink 182 drummer posted a photo of himself kissing his pregnant wife's bare baby bump on his Instagram. He captioned the Aug. 25 post, which also included pics of his dog, bandmate Tom DeLonge, and a vegan pizza, "Life is like a box of chocolates."
Kourtney commented, "My babies," to which Travis responded with a red heart and fire emoji.
And while the quote from the movie Forrest Gump continues, "You never know what you're gonna get," the Poosh founder and rocker do know something about their upcoming arrival: They are expecting a son. Kourtney and Travis had announced the news at a rock show-themed sex reveal party in June, a little more than a week after revealing her pregnancy at a Blink 182 concert and on social media.
On Aug. 8, Kourtney wrote on Instagram, "Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy."
The couple's baby boy will join the Lemme founder three kids with ex Scott Disick—Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, and the musician's son Landon Barker, 19, daughter Alabama Barker, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
Kourtney, who has not revealed her due date, has shared many pics of herself throughout her current pregnancy, including other photos of herself showcasing her bare baby bump in bikinis and a variety of other outfits. See some of her maternity looks below: