Bob Barker Dead at 99: Adam Sandler, Drew Carey and Others Honor Late Price Is Right Host

Adam Sandler and other stars are paying their respects to Bob Barker following his death.
The TV legend and animal activist died at age 99 at his Hollywood Hills home, his rep said in a statement Aug. 26.
While Barker is best known for hosting the CBS game show The Price Is Right from 1972 until his retirement in 2007, the 19-time Emmy winner also drew praise for playing himself and the celebrity golf partner of Sandler's title character in the 1996 cult comedy film Happy Gilmore, which marked his only big screen role. Their performance in one of the movie's fan-favorite scenes earned both stars a 1996 MTV Movie Award for Best Fight.
"The man. The myth," Sandler wrote on his Instagram page, sharing in his post several photos of himself with the late star, including a screenshot from Happy Gilmore and a pic of themselves holding their popcorn-shaped MTV award statuette. "The best."
The actor continued, "Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!"
Drew Carey, who succeeded Barker as the host of The Price Is Right following his retirement, also paid tribute to his predecessor on Twitter. He shared a photo of the two at the TV icon's 90th birthday celebration on the set of the game show in 2013.
"Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world," the Drew Carey Show alum wrote. "There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you."
See stars' tributes to Barker below: