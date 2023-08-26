Bob Barker Dead at 99: Adam Sandler, Drew Carey and Others Honor Late Price Is Right Host

Watch : Legendary Price Is Right Host Bob Barker Dead at 99

Adam Sandler and other stars are paying their respects to Bob Barker following his death.

The TV legend and animal activist died at age 99 at his Hollywood Hills home, his rep said in a statement Aug. 26.

While Barker is best known for hosting the CBS game show The Price Is Right from 1972 until his retirement in 2007, the 19-time Emmy winner also drew praise for playing himself and the celebrity golf partner of Sandler's title character in the 1996 cult comedy film Happy Gilmore, which marked his only big screen role. Their performance in one of the movie's fan-favorite scenes earned both stars a 1996 MTV Movie Award for Best Fight.

"The man. The myth," Sandler wrote on his Instagram page, sharing in his post several photos of himself with the late star, including a screenshot from Happy Gilmore and a pic of themselves holding their popcorn-shaped MTV award statuette. "The best."