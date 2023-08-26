Robert Irwin and Heath Ledger's Niece Rorie Buckey Go Instagram Official

Watch : Robert Irwin Says Being an Uncle Is "The Best Job I've Ever Had"

Crikey, Robert Irwin and girlfriend Rorie Buckey just took a major step forward in their relationship—which has also won his sister Bindi Irwin's seal of approval!

The son of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin and the niece of late actor Heath Ledger have gone Instagram official. Robert, 19, shared his first pic with Rorie, also 19, on his grid Aug. 24. In the photo, a selfie, the two are seen standing on a sidewalk in front of a flowering tree and a park. Robert shared the post almost two months after he and Rorie went public with their blossoming romance by making their red carpet debut as a couple.

Bindi reposted the couple's pic on her Instagram Stories, writing, "The sweetest. Love you both." Rorie shared the Story, writing, "Love you @bindisueirwin."

And on Aug. 26, Rorie posted her first Instagram photo with Robert on her own Instagram page. She and the conservationist are seen standing together in front of a fence by a lake. Rorie captioned the post, "Adventure buddy," and added a heart hands emoji. Robert commented with a red heart emoji.