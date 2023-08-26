Robert Irwin and Heath Ledger's Niece Rorie Buckey Go Instagram Official

Crikey, Robert Irwin and girlfriend Rorie Buckey just took a major step forward in their relationship—which has also won his sister Bindi Irwin's seal of approval!
The son of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin and the niece of late actor Heath Ledger have gone Instagram official. Robert, 19, shared his first pic with Rorie, also 19, on his grid Aug. 24. In the photo, a selfie, the two are seen standing on a sidewalk in front of a flowering tree and a park. Robert shared the post almost two months after he and Rorie went public with their blossoming romance by making their red carpet debut as a couple.
Bindi reposted the couple's pic on her Instagram Stories, writing, "The sweetest. Love you both." Rorie shared the Story, writing, "Love you @bindisueirwin."
And on Aug. 26, Rorie posted her first Instagram photo with Robert on her own Instagram page. She and the conservationist are seen standing together in front of a fence by a lake. Rorie captioned the post, "Adventure buddy," and added a heart hands emoji. Robert commented with a red heart emoji.
"You guys," Bindi commented, adding three yellow heart emojis, while her husband, Chandler Powell, liked the post.
Rorie's twin sister Scarlett Buckey also expressed her support for the couple, writing, "So much love for you both." She also added an emoji of a smiling face with open hands.
Rorie had shared a hint of her relationship with Robert on her Instagram two weeks prior. On Aug. 11, she posted on her Instagram a collage of pics from a visit to the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve, which included a pic of herself wearing the family's signature Australia Zoo khaki shirt. She captioned her post, "Croc trip so far!!"
Bindi had recently shared on her Instagram Stories a photo of herself with Robert, their mom, Chandler and their daughter Grace Warrior, 2, from their family's annual Crocodile Research Trip, which was founded by her parents in conjunction with the University of Queensland.
Rorie, the daughter of one of Heath's three sisters, Kate Ledger, and Robert made their red carpet debut as a couple July 3 at the premiere of Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One in Sydney in their native Australia. The couple first sparked romance rumors last November when they were photographed together on a beach in Queensland. The following month, on Robert's birthday, the two were photographed sitting with his mother Terri Irwin at the Australia Zoo.
Also in December, Daily Mail Australia quoted Rorie's dad, Nathan Buckey, as saying he "absolutely" approved of his daughter's relationship with Robert.
Look back at Robert and Rorie's blossoming romance: