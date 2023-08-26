Robert Irwin and Heath Ledger's Niece Rorie Buckey Go Instagram Official

Robert Irwin, son of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, and girlfriend Rorie Buckey, niece of the late actor Heath Ledger, have taken a major step in their blossoming romance.

Watch: Robert Irwin Says Being an Uncle Is "The Best Job I've Ever Had"

Crikey, Robert Irwin and girlfriend Rorie Buckey just took a major step forward in their relationship—which has also won his sister Bindi Irwin's seal of approval!

The son of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin and the niece of late actor Heath Ledger have gone Instagram official. Robert, 19, shared his first pic with Rorie, also 19, on his grid Aug. 24. In the photo, a selfie, the two are seen standing on a sidewalk in front of a flowering tree and a park. Robert shared the post almost two months after he and Rorie went public with their blossoming romance by making their red carpet debut as a couple.

Bindi reposted the couple's pic on her Instagram Stories, writing, "The sweetest. Love you both." Rorie shared the Story, writing, "Love you @bindisueirwin."

And on Aug. 26, Rorie posted her first Instagram photo with Robert on her own Instagram page. She and the conservationist are seen standing together in front of a fence by a lake. Rorie captioned the post, "Adventure buddy," and added a heart hands emoji. Robert commented with a red heart emoji.

"You guys," Bindi commented, adding three yellow heart emojis, while her husbandChandler Powell, liked the post.

Rorie's twin sister Scarlett Buckey also expressed her support for the couple, writing, "So much love for you both." She also added an emoji of a smiling face with open hands.

Rorie had shared a hint of her relationship with Robert on her Instagram two weeks prior. On Aug. 11, she posted on her Instagram a collage of pics from a visit to the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve, which included a pic of herself wearing the family's signature Australia Zoo khaki shirt. She captioned her post, "Croc trip so far!!"

Bindi had recently shared on her Instagram Stories a photo of herself with Robert, their mom, Chandler and their daughter Grace Warrior, 2, from their family's annual Crocodile Research Trip, which was founded by her parents in conjunction with the University of Queensland.

Watch: Bindi Irwin Celebrates Parents Steve & Terri's 31st Anniversary

Rorie, the daughter of one of Heath's three sisters, Kate Ledger, and Robert made their red carpet debut as a couple July 3 at the premiere of Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One in Sydney in their native Australia. The couple first sparked romance rumors last November when they were photographed together on a beach in Queensland. The following month, on Robert's birthday, the two were photographed sitting with his mother Terri Irwin at the Australia Zoo.

Also in December, Daily Mail Australia quoted Rorie's dad, Nathan Buckey, as saying he "absolutely" approved of his daughter's relationship with Robert.

Look back at Robert and Rorie's blossoming romance:

Instagram / Robert Irwin
Instagram Official

On Aug. 24, 2023, Robert Irwin, son of The Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, and Rorie Buckey became Instagram official. Robert shared the couple's first public Instagram photo together. He captioned his post with flower and sun emojis.

Instagram / Bindi Irwin / Robert Irwin
Sister's Seal of Approval

Robert's sister Bindi Irwin reposted his pic with this sweet message.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Who Is Rorie Buckey?

Rorie is the daughter of the late actor Heath Ledger's sister Kate Ledger. Rorie also has a twin sister, Scarlett Buckey.

Instagram / Rorie Buckey
2nd Couple's Photo

Rorie shared her first pic with Robert on her Instagram Aug. 26, 2023. "Adventure buddy," she captioned the post, while his sister Bindi Irwin commented, "You guys," along with three yellow heart emojis.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Red Carpet Debut

On July 3, 2023, Robert and Rorie made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One in Sydney in their native Australia.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Romance Blooms

The two had first sparked romance rumors the previous November, when they were photographed together on a beach in Queensland. In December 2022, on Robert's birthday, the two were photographed sitting with his mother Terri Irwin at the Australia Zoo.

 

