Zendaya Proves Tom Holland Is a Baller Boyfriend in Rare Photo

Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoyed a rare public outing to her hometown of Oakland, Calif. for a basketball event held at a local elementary school, in which the actor showed his best skills.

Zendaya and Tom Holland had a slam dunk outing in her hometown of Oakland, Calif.

The couple were by each other's side for a community basketball event hosted by non-profits Hoopbus, Project Blackboard and apparel brand Oaklandish on Aug. 25. In footage from the event, which took place at a local elementary school, Zendaya can be seen donning a white top and light brown jeans layered with a sky blue overshirt.

The Euphoria actress shared a glimpse of her day with a photo of Tom on her Instagram Story, which featured the actor dribbling a basketball while wearing a black Oakland Roots Sports Club t-shirt.

Hoopbus shared video of Zendaya getting greeted by excited children when she arrived for the day.

"I just came to say hi to all of you and see your beautiful faces, and let's have a great time playing basketball," Zendaya said in a video captured by Project Blackboard, while Tom stood nearby. "I'm not going to play basketball because I haven't played basketball since I was y'all's age."

Zendaya Through the Years

As for Tom, the Spider-Man star was filmed attempting to spin a basketball on one finger, adding, "I feel like a lucky kid in a game," while Zendaya appeared to laugh in the background.

The public outing is a rarity for the pair, who have remained private about their relationship since their romance was made public in 2021.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," Zendaya told Elle in an article published Aug. 23. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."

Keep reading to see more cute moments between Zendaya and Tom throughout the years.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's "Sexiest" Pic Ever

Tom unveiled this beauty for his 27th birthday, joking on Instagram, "A gift from me to you. I thought I'd share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me!" Zendaya was into it, reacting with a heart-eye emoji.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's 27th Birthday

Zendaya shared this sweet shot of her boyfriend enjoying the water in honor of his birthday.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
December 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere in L.A.

The actress, in a custom Valentino gown, and Tom, in a Prada suit, posed for pictures at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
December 2021: Promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom and Zendaya speak during SiriusXM Radio's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home in New York City.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/ Karwai Tang
December 2021: Back to London

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home at The Old Sessions House in London.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 2019: Par-tay

The duo appear at the after-party for the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Hollywood, Calif.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
May 2017: MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars speak onstage at the award show in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty Images
June 2017: Promoting in Spain

Tom and Zendaya attend a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Madrid.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
July 2016: Comic-Con Fun

Tom and Zendaya share a laugh during the Marvel panel event at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego, Calif.

