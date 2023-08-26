Zendaya Proves Tom Holland Is a Baller Boyfriend in Rare Photo

Zendaya and Tom Holland had a slam dunk outing in her hometown of Oakland, Calif.
The couple were by each other's side for a community basketball event hosted by non-profits Hoopbus, Project Blackboard and apparel brand Oaklandish on Aug. 25. In footage from the event, which took place at a local elementary school, Zendaya can be seen donning a white top and light brown jeans layered with a sky blue overshirt.
The Euphoria actress shared a glimpse of her day with a photo of Tom on her Instagram Story, which featured the actor dribbling a basketball while wearing a black Oakland Roots Sports Club t-shirt.
Hoopbus shared video of Zendaya getting greeted by excited children when she arrived for the day.
"I just came to say hi to all of you and see your beautiful faces, and let's have a great time playing basketball," Zendaya said in a video captured by Project Blackboard, while Tom stood nearby. "I'm not going to play basketball because I haven't played basketball since I was y'all's age."
As for Tom, the Spider-Man star was filmed attempting to spin a basketball on one finger, adding, "I feel like a lucky kid in a game," while Zendaya appeared to laugh in the background.
The public outing is a rarity for the pair, who have remained private about their relationship since their romance was made public in 2021.
"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," Zendaya told Elle in an article published Aug. 23. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."
