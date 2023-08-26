Zendaya Proves Tom Holland Is a Baller Boyfriend in Rare Photo

Watch : Zendaya on Keeping Her Romance With Tom Holland Private

Zendaya and Tom Holland had a slam dunk outing in her hometown of Oakland, Calif.

The couple were by each other's side for a community basketball event hosted by non-profits Hoopbus, Project Blackboard and apparel brand Oaklandish on Aug. 25. In footage from the event, which took place at a local elementary school, Zendaya can be seen donning a white top and light brown jeans layered with a sky blue overshirt.

The Euphoria actress shared a glimpse of her day with a photo of Tom on her Instagram Story, which featured the actor dribbling a basketball while wearing a black Oakland Roots Sports Club t-shirt.

Hoopbus shared video of Zendaya getting greeted by excited children when she arrived for the day.

"I just came to say hi to all of you and see your beautiful faces, and let's have a great time playing basketball," Zendaya said in a video captured by Project Blackboard, while Tom stood nearby. "I'm not going to play basketball because I haven't played basketball since I was y'all's age."