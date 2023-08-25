See Ryan Reynolds Send XOXOs to Wife Blake Lively in Heart-Melting Birthday Tribute

Watch : See Ryan Reynolds' Subtle Shout-Out to His 4th Baby

No need to hold up a green lantern to see Ryan Reynolds' love for Blake Lively.

After all, the Deadpool star laid it all out in a romantic tribute to his wife in honor of her 36th birthday.

Sharing photos of the couple throughout the years on his Instagram, Ryan wrote on Aug. 25, "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person."

"Witnessing her life is something I couldn't take for granted if I tried," he continued, before lovingly trolling the Gossip Girl alum by noting, "And believe me, I try."

The 46-year-old added, "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."

Indeed, this has been a big year for Ryan and Blake, who tied the knot in 2012. The duo welcomed their fourth child right before the Super Bowl in February, giving a new sibling to daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.