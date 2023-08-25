See Ryan Reynolds Send XOXOs to Wife Blake Lively in Heart-Melting Birthday Tribute

No need to hold up a green lantern to see Ryan Reynolds' love for Blake Lively.
After all, the Deadpool star laid it all out in a romantic tribute to his wife in honor of her 36th birthday.
Sharing photos of the couple throughout the years on his Instagram, Ryan wrote on Aug. 25, "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person."
"Witnessing her life is something I couldn't take for granted if I tried," he continued, before lovingly trolling the Gossip Girl alum by noting, "And believe me, I try."
The 46-year-old added, "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."
Indeed, this has been a big year for Ryan and Blake, who tied the knot in 2012. The duo welcomed their fourth child right before the Super Bowl in February, giving a new sibling to daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.
"Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it," Ryan said of growing his family with Blake during an appearance on CNBC's Power Lunch that same month. "If we haven't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."
While he joked at the time that the household became a "zoo" since the arrival of baby No. 4, Ryan wouldn't have it any other way.
"Everybody's doing great," he shared. "Everybody's actually doing fantastic."
In fact, Blake grew her business after giving birth, adding the sparkling cocktail line Betty Booze to her growing Betty Buzz beverage empire this summer. She even gave a nod to the family's youngest member in her launch announcement, quipping in signature humor she and Ryan both share, "These are recipes I've been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I'm tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy Responsibly..ish."
To relive Blake and Ryan's love story, keep reading.