See Ryan Reynolds Send XOXOs to Wife Blake Lively in Heart-Melting Birthday Tribute

Ryan Reynolds celebrated wife Blake Lively's 36th birthday on Aug. 25 by penning a sweet tribute about the "love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person."

Aug 25, 2023
Blake LivelyBirthdaysRyan ReynoldsCouplesCelebrities
No need to hold up a green lantern to see Ryan Reynolds' love for Blake Lively.

After all, the Deadpool star laid it all out in a romantic tribute to his wife in honor of her 36th birthday.

Sharing photos of the couple throughout the years on his Instagram, Ryan wrote on Aug. 25, "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person."

"Witnessing her life is something I couldn't take for granted if I tried," he continued, before lovingly trolling the Gossip Girl alum by noting, "And believe me, I try."

The 46-year-old added, "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."

Indeed, this has been a big year for Ryan and Blake, who tied the knot in 2012. The duo welcomed their fourth child right before the Super Bowl in February, giving a new sibling to daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

Blake Lively's Transformation Over the Years

"Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it," Ryan said of growing his family with Blake during an appearance on CNBC's Power Lunch that same month. "If we haven't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."

 

Instagram/Ryan Reynolds

While he joked at the time that the household became a "zoo" since the arrival of baby No. 4, Ryan wouldn't have it any other way. 

"Everybody's doing great," he shared. "Everybody's actually doing fantastic."

In fact, Blake grew her business after giving birth, adding the sparkling cocktail line Betty Booze to her growing Betty Buzz beverage empire this summer. She even gave a nod to the family's youngest member in her launch announcement, quipping in signature humor she and Ryan both share, "These are recipes I've been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I'm tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy Responsibly..ish."

To relive Blake and Ryan's love story, keep reading.

Gotham/GC Images
February 2023: Growing Family

In February 2023, Blake revealed she welcomed the couple's fourth child. "We wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it," Ryan later shared during a CNBC interview. "Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic."

 

Getty Images
September 2022: Big Brood

Blake shared that she was expecting again during an appearance at the Forbes Power Women's Summit: "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."

She welcomed her and Ryan's fourth child in early 2023.

Getty Images
May 2022: Welcome to Wrexham

The actress was on hand to cheer on Ryan's soccer team Wrexham AFC in Wales.

Getty Images
May 2022: Hosts With the Most

Blake and Ryan served as co-chairs at the 2022 Met Gala, which was themed America: An Anthology of Fashion.

Getty Images
May 2019: Growing Family

Blake confirmed she was expecting her third child with Ryan when she showed off her baby bump at the premiere of Detective Pikachu.

The couple welcomed daughter Betty in October 2019.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
May 2017: Met Gala, Again

Blake and Ryan coordinated in blue accents at the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between exhibition. 

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
April 2017: Time 100 Gala

The two sure make a handsome couple!

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort
December 2016: Magical Dates

In celebration of daughter James' birthday, the Hollywood couple headed to the Disneyland Resort for a special family day. 

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
December 2016: Walking the Walk

When it was time for Ryan to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Blake made sure their two kids were in attendance. 

Getty Images
July 2016: Oh Baby!

Blake showed off her growing baby bump during a Cat & Jack event for Target. 

She and Ryan welcomed their second child, a daughter named Inez, in September 2016.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
February 2016: A Match Made In Heaven

These two own the red carpet, as they did at the 2016 amfAR gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
February 2016: Family Affair

Blake proudly supported her hubby at a special fan screening of Deadpool in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
October 2014: Pregnant!

Blake announced her pregnancy on her lifestyle website Preserve, with the company sharing in a blog post: "Preserve at its core is about family. 'Family' is the single word our founder, Blake built this home on."

She gave birth to her and Ryan's first child, a daughter named James, in December 2014.

 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
May 2014: Old Hollywood Glam

The pair looked like an old Hollywood couple at the Cannes Film Festival.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
May 2014: Met Gala Sweethearts

Blake and Ryan looked absolutely stunning—and even showed some rare PDA—at the fashion event.

Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock
September 2012: They Do!

Blake and Ryan tied the knot during a private ceremony in South Carolina on Sept. 9, 2012.

Getty Images
May 2012: Wedding Rumors

As their romance heated up, speculation that the two had already swapped vows started to spread. However, it turned out to be untrue.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 2011: Co-Stars

Blake and Ryan's superhero flick, The Green Lantern, was released in theaters.

