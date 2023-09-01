Love Is Blind’s Marshall Debuts Girlfriend of One Year on After the Altar

Marshall Glaze has been blinded by a new love.
The Love Is Blind star—who split with fiancée Jackie Bonds not long after they left the pods—debuted his girlfriend, Dr. Chay Barnes, on season four of the Netflix hit's follow-up, After the Altar.
Introducing Chay, a nurse practitioner and nurse midwife, to costars Tiffany and Brett Brown in the series (filmed earlier this year), marketing manager Marshall discussed plans to mark their first anniversary.
"In July, Chay and I will have been together for a year officially," he said. "I asked her to be my girlfriend on July 15, and we've been rocking ever since."
The Seattle-based star gushed, "Chay is the perfect woman for me. She's the yin to my yang. Opposites attract. She's quite literally my opposite and we mesh so well. That's what I love the most about her."
As for what else drew him to the University of Washington alum? "Chay makes me feel loved every time she looks in my eyes," Marshall continued. "That's who I want to spend my life with."
Noting how "happy" he is now, Marshall said he can't compare their bond to the one he had with Jackie, who left him during filming for costar Josh Demas. As he put it, "Jackie and Chay are two different people."
And she seems just as enamored, marking their anniversary on Instagram by writing, "Our journey to where we are today is a testament of resilience and unconditional love for one another. Cheers to Year One and cheers to many more."
While Chay is Marshall's first serious girlfriend since filming Love Is Blind, she isn't the only woman he's dated. He revealed on the April reunion episode that he went on one date with fellow castmate Kacia Clark after filming.
"I actually reached out to Kacia," Marshall told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes in an interview earlier this year. "We tried."
He said ending things with the family support specialist was "rough," but he just wasn't ready for a fresh start so soon after his engagement.
"I wanted to just distance myself from all of that, from that experience," Marshall explained to E!. "It was going to be difficult to try to make a relationship with Kacia."
But Kacia recalled their brief romance a little differently on After the Altar.
"It was definitely more than just one date," she told friend Jackie in one scene. "He literally was saying stuff like, ‘Dang, I made a mistake. If I would have chosen you, we probably would be married.'"
One year later, Kacia is "trying to move on" from it all, admitting to Jackie that she, too, blocked Marshall on social media.
"I really wasn't expecting for him to bring up my name," she noted of the reunion. "He was a little dismissive about it."
And how does Jackie feel about her friend having dated her ex? "Kacia dating Marshall after me and him broke up, that has nothing to do with me. That's their relationship," the dental assistant said on a confessional. "She pulled me aside and we had a conversation… That's fine. Everybody has their opportunity and everybody has the right to go be happy."
