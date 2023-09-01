Love Is Blind’s Marshall Debuts Girlfriend of One Year on After the Altar

Watch : Love Is Blind's Marshall Reveals He Dated Someone Else From the Pods

Marshall Glaze has been blinded by a new love.

The Love Is Blind star—who split with fiancée Jackie Bonds not long after they left the pods—debuted his girlfriend, Dr. Chay Barnes, on season four of the Netflix hit's follow-up, After the Altar.

Introducing Chay, a nurse practitioner and nurse midwife, to costars Tiffany and Brett Brown in the series (filmed earlier this year), marketing manager Marshall discussed plans to mark their first anniversary.

"In July, Chay and I will have been together for a year officially," he said. "I asked her to be my girlfriend on July 15, and we've been rocking ever since."

The Seattle-based star gushed, "Chay is the perfect woman for me. She's the yin to my yang. Opposites attract. She's quite literally my opposite and we mesh so well. That's what I love the most about her."

As for what else drew him to the University of Washington alum? "Chay makes me feel loved every time she looks in my eyes," Marshall continued. "That's who I want to spend my life with."