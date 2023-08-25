Julia Fox Looks Unrecognizable With Bleached Brows and Platinum Blonde Hair

Watch : Julia Fox Frees the Nipple in See-Through Top at Cannes

Julia Fox's blonde bombshell moment is worth swooning over.

The Uncut Gems star recently showed off her dramatic hair transformation, unveiling platinum blonde tresses and matching bleached eyebrows in an Aug. 24 Instagram. In the photo, Julia's new 'do was swept in a messy side part and styled in a wet hair look.

And instead of opting for her signature makeup of a thick cat-eye or bold lip color, she kept her skin bare-faced to draw the attention to her dyed eyebrows.

In the same post, Julia also shared two other images that highlighted more of her recent hair changes. One photo showed her as a redhead, with coordinating eyebrows no less. Another snapshot was of her sporting her naturally dark brown roots.

The 33-year-old summed up her makeovers best, writing, "Shades."

While Julia's fans expressed how much they loved her transformations, the blonde 'do was the clear winner.

British photographer Amanda de Cadenet commented, "Back to blonde 100%."

Another user replied, "The blonde looks beautiful on you," while someone else cheekily added, "BLONDES HAVE MORE FUN!!!!"