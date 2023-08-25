Julia Fox Looks Unrecognizable With Bleached Brows and Platinum Blonde Hair

Julia Fox recently showed off her daring new look of bleached blonde hair and matching eyebrows.

Julia Fox's blonde bombshell moment is worth swooning over.

The Uncut Gems star recently showed off her dramatic hair transformation, unveiling platinum blonde tresses and matching bleached eyebrows in an Aug. 24 Instagram. In the photo, Julia's new 'do was swept in a messy side part and styled in a wet hair look.

And instead of opting for her signature makeup of a thick cat-eye or bold lip color, she kept her skin bare-faced to draw the attention to her dyed eyebrows.

In the same post, Julia also shared two other images that highlighted more of her recent hair changes. One photo showed her as a redhead, with coordinating eyebrows no less. Another snapshot was of her sporting her naturally dark brown roots. 

The 33-year-old summed up her makeovers best, writing, "Shades."

While Julia's fans expressed how much they loved her transformations, the blonde 'do was the clear winner.

British photographer Amanda de Cadenet commented, "Back to blonde 100%."

Another user replied, "The blonde looks beautiful on you," while someone else cheekily added, "BLONDES HAVE MORE FUN!!!!"

While Julia hasn't really dabbled in the blonde hair realm, she has bleached her eyebrows before. In fact, she admitted to loving the look because it has helped her go incognito.

"Since I bleached the brow[s] I get stopped on the street way less," she said on Instagram Stories last May. "Even tho I fkin love u guys I'm enjoying this false sense of anonymity."

Julia Fox/ Instagram

And Julia has never been afraid to experiment with her fashion and makeup looks.

From freeing the nipple in a see-through crystal top at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to stepping out in a balaclava with an attached bra top during Milan Fashion Week in September 2022, the model's style knows no bounds.

But pushing the envelope comes naturally to Julia.

"I'm very instinctual," she exclusively told E! News last September. "I'm not a calculated type of celebrity trying to sell stuff. It's genuinely how I'm feeling, or if I want to express myself in a certain way or share something with the world."

If anything, the actress isn't worried about going viral or setting a trend.

"I need to keep doing what I'm doing, which is being myself," she said, "and if it breaks the internet, it breaks the internet. If it doesn't, it doesn't. It's just another day."

Julia Fox/ Instagram

