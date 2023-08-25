John Stamos Shares Nude Photo to Celebrate His 60th Birthday in Must-See Thirst Trap

Watch : Why John Stamos Says He "Hated" Full House & Almost Quit

John Stamos stripped down to his birthday suit—literally.

The Full House alum recently left little to the imagination when he posted a nude photo of himself on Instagram to celebrate turning 60.

The actor's thirst trap consisted of him taking a shower, as he seductively looked over his shoulder and into the camera. And while the You star didn't show off all of his goods, strategically covering one hand in front of his lower body, he did share a glimpse at his backside.

He, uh, cheekily wrote on Aug. 24, "The other side of 60," crediting his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos for snapping the candid moment.

John, who celebrated his milestone birthday on Aug. 19, wasn't au natural the whole day and appeared to have suited up for his festivities. In fact, Caitlin posted a tribute of her own, alongside a photo the birthday boy wearing a bright pink button-down shirt.

"Can you believe this man is 60?!" she shared at the time. "The only way he shows his age is in his wisdom and his extensive list of life accomplishments."