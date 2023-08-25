Influencer Beauty Couch Dead at 22 After Police Find Body Near Burned Car

Friends and family are mourning the loss of influencer Beauty Couch.
According to the Cobb County Police Department, the 22-year-old's body was found on Aug. 23 near an area where a vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.
"Austell Police responded to the address where the vehicle was registered and learned the owner's daughter, Beauty Couch, had not been seen since the previous morning and was the one who most commonly drove the vehicle," a statement shared by the department to Facebook Aug. 24 read. "Austell Police searched the area where the vehicle was found and located a body that matched the description of Beauty Couch in the wood line."
Authorities noted that "based on the initial scene investigation, foul play is suspected," adding that anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline.
Beauty, also known online as Beauty Katera, developed a large following on Instagram after sharing videos of herself rollerskating and dancing.
After her passing, her mother Kimberly Couch reflected on her daughter's life, noting she was a "sweet girl."
"She never bothered nobody,' Kimberly told local outlet WSBTV. "She was a friend to everybody. She loved going skating. She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty."
Kimberly also shared her heartbreak, noting that the suspect in this case "took a part of my life."
"They took a part of my heart," she continued. "I want them to pay for what they did to my baby."
Beauty's followers also paid tribute to the Georgia native, remembering her notable presence in the skating community.
"RIP Princess, your talent will never be forgotten," one person wrote underneath her last Instagram post shared on Aug. 20. Added another, "Literally the sweetest rest up I'm so sorry this happened to you." A third user noted, "This is so hard to process. Rest in peace Beauty! You were so loved."
E! News has reached out to the Cobb County Police Department for further information and has not heard back.
The investigation remains ongoing.