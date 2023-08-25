Influencer Beauty Couch Dead at 22 After Police Find Body Near Burned Car

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Friends and family are mourning the loss of influencer Beauty Couch.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, the 22-year-old's body was found on Aug. 23 near an area where a vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

"Austell Police responded to the address where the vehicle was registered and learned the owner's daughter, Beauty Couch, had not been seen since the previous morning and was the one who most commonly drove the vehicle," a statement shared by the department to Facebook Aug. 24 read. "Austell Police searched the area where the vehicle was found and located a body that matched the description of Beauty Couch in the wood line."

Authorities noted that "based on the initial scene investigation, foul play is suspected," adding that anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline.

Beauty, also known online as Beauty Katera, developed a large following on Instagram after sharing videos of herself rollerskating and dancing.