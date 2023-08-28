Here's Your Invite to Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Wedding Date Details

Watch : Olivia Culpo Is ENGAGED to NFL Star Christian McCaffrey!

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's wedding is guaranteed to be a complete touchdown.

In fact, The Culpo Sisters star—who got engaged to the 49ers running back in April—is currently working on the game plan for the nuptials.

"It's going really well!" Olivia recently told E! News ahead of the David Dobrik x CELSIUS pickleball tournament. "I'm trying to just keep a really level head about it. I'm trying to remember…yes it's going to be an event, it's going to be really over the top or whatever, but it's also about getting married and love."

"I'm trying to bring it back down to earth a little bit," the 31-year-old noted, "because I feel like it is really easy to make everything into such a big deal and lose sight of the actual importance of this and the sacred part of it all, as opposed to the showy part of it. So I'm trying to keep myself grounded in that way."

And even though it can be tough for couples to nail down a wedding date with busy schedules, Christian's NFL season is giving them an assist.