Where Southern Charm Exes Madison LeCroy & Austen Kroll Stand After Heated Season 9 Fight

Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy shared a surprising update on her current relationship with ex Austen Kroll and even spoke out in support of his search for love.

By Brett Malec Aug 25, 2023 5:25 PMTags
TVReality TVBravoCouplesCelebritiesSouthern CharmNBCU
Watch: Madison LeCroy Addresses FIGHT With Olivia Flowers

Madison LeCroy is spilling the (sweet) tea on where she and ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll stand today.

While the Southern Charm stars ended their on-again, off-again relationship on a bad note after officially breaking up in 2020, the castmates are on good terms today.

When asked which costars she's currently closest to during an Aug. 24 Amazon Live, Madison had a surprising answer. "Obviously Patricia [Altschul], Whitney [Sudler-Smith]," the 32-year-old revealed. "Austen, I guess, which I know that's kinda surprising."

Madison, who moved on by marrying husband Brett Randle last November, even has confidence that her ex will find his soulmate. Replying to a fan who asked if she thinks the Pillows and Beer podcast co-host will ever get married, Madison admitted, "Yes, I do. We're friends now, you know, so he's talked to me, and yeah I think he will. He hasn't told me anytime soon or anything, but I think he's dating people."

photos
Southern Charm Season 9: Meet the Cast

Though things between Madison and Austen are all peachy today, the explosive Southern Charm season nine trailer teases a heated fight between the two. After he tells her "you are a sloppy mess and you always have been" in the preview, she angrily fires back, "I will rip your ass apart!"

According to Madison, she didn't exactly love how she came off in the dramatic first look. 

Stephanie Diani/Bravo

"I didn't like it because I was saying the F-word every two seconds, but it is my favorite word," she admitted. "I gotta stop saying it though."

But what did Brett think of all the drama teased on the upcoming season? "I just went to him like, 'Oh my god, did I embarrass us?'" Madison added. "He's like, 'No, you're fine.'"

Keep reading for all the juicy details on Southern Charm's upcoming ninth season.

Trending Stories

1

John Stamos' Note to New Mom Ashley Olsen Will Give You a Full Heart

2

Blind Side Producers Reveal How Much Tuohys & Michael Oher Made

3
Exclusive

Bachelor in Paradise Reveals First Look at the Cast

Bravo
Kathryn Dennis Isn't Returning

Original castmember Kathryn Dennis announced in January she was exiting the Bravo series after eight seasons. "What a wild ride it's been!" the Charleston native shared with fans. "Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm, back in its first season? That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it's safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine."

"It hasn't always been easy," Kathryn continued, "but I'm so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I'll never forget (and a few, even, that I'd like to)."

Bravo
New Castmembers

New to the series' ninth season are Rod Razavi and Jarrett "JT" Thomas, who aren't afraid to pursue their female castmates. The trailer even previews a budding romance between Rod and Olivia Flowers.

Plus, long-time friend of the Charmers Rodrigo Reyes is joining in on the antics as a full-time cast member.

Bravo
Taylor Ann Green & Shep Rose's Hookup

Despite breaking up last year, it seems the two Bravolebrities might still have feelings for each other. In the trailer, Austen Kroll announces, "Shep and Taylor banged." Then, the former couple is seen in bed together the morning after, with Shep even calling Taylor a "kissing bandit."

But Shep supposedly isn't Taylor's only hookup of season nine...

Bravo
Taylor Ann Green & Austen Kroll's Hookup

"Something happened with me and Taylor," Austen admits in the first look, to which his ex Madison LeCroy replies by inquiring, "Did you f--k Taylor or not?"

When Olivia Flowers questions Taylor about the alleged PDA, she denies it by saying, "Never, swear on my life." Guess fans will have to tune in to find out the truth.

Instagram/@madison.lecroy
Madison LeCroy's Pregnancy Issues

Newlywed Madison seems like she and husband Brett Randle might be on the fast track to having their first child together.

"Why do I feel so nauseous?" she questions during the upcoming season before visiting a doctor who inquires about her first pregnancy with son 10-year-old Hudson, whom she shares with ex Josh Hughes. Revealing she had a rough birth, Madison shares, "I had a pelvic fracture during the delivery."

To date, Madison has not publicly announced any baby news.

Bravo
A Shocking Physical Fight

The season nine preview teases a heated altercation between Austen and JT.

JT screams "do it again" in Austen's face before seemingly pushing him, leading to what look like a physical fight.

Bravo
A Mysterious Naked Photo

In the trailer, Patricia Altschul implies that one of the ladies sent NSFW pics to her son Whitney Sudler-Smith. "And then there's the nude photograph she sent you," Patricia states, shocking Madison. "We're not talking about that."

Bravo
Leva Bonaparte & Venita Aspen Are Back

Leva Bonaparte and Venita Aspen are also returning for season nine. Leva continues to be the voice of reason while Venita has left her feud with Madison in the past and is focused on new friendships with Olivia and Taylor. 

Bravo
The Cast Trip to Jamaica

This season, the gang will be heading to Jamaica for some fun in the sun. (And, of course, tons of drama.)

Instagram/@caconover
Craig Conover & Paige DeSorbo's Relationship Troubles

Craig Conover continues to struggle to get on the same page with girlfriend of over two years Paige DeSorbo.

"I'm not trying to plan a wedding right now," the Summer House star tells the Sewing Down South founder, to which he replies annoyed, "Why would we date if we're not going to take the next step?"

Instagram
Taylor Ann Green's Brother's Death

Taylor shared in June 2023 that her brother Richard Worthington Green died at the age of 36, though it's unclear if the new season will address her tragic loss as filming had already wrapped.

"Not enough words can encapsulate who Worth was and the impact he left behind," she wrote in a June 19 Instagram post. "June 8th, 2023, The Lord called you home. We are going to miss your goofiness, your bear hugs, and that infectious laugh. I will always admire the steadfast love you had for your family, friends (too many to count), your girlfriend and Jesus Christ."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

John Stamos' Note to New Mom Ashley Olsen Will Give You a Full Heart

2

Blind Side Producers Reveal How Much Tuohys & Michael Oher Made

3
Exclusive

Bachelor in Paradise Reveals First Look at the Cast

4
Exclusive

Where Sadie and Korie Robertson Stand With Phil's Secret Daughter

5

See Good Luck Charlie Star Mia Talerico Start High School