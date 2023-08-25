Where Southern Charm Exes Madison LeCroy & Austen Kroll Stand After Heated Season 9 Fight

Watch : Madison LeCroy Addresses FIGHT With Olivia Flowers

Madison LeCroy is spilling the (sweet) tea on where she and ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll stand today.

While the Southern Charm stars ended their on-again, off-again relationship on a bad note after officially breaking up in 2020, the castmates are on good terms today.

When asked which costars she's currently closest to during an Aug. 24 Amazon Live, Madison had a surprising answer. "Obviously Patricia [Altschul], Whitney [Sudler-Smith]," the 32-year-old revealed. "Austen, I guess, which I know that's kinda surprising."

Madison, who moved on by marrying husband Brett Randle last November, even has confidence that her ex will find his soulmate. Replying to a fan who asked if she thinks the Pillows and Beer podcast co-host will ever get married, Madison admitted, "Yes, I do. We're friends now, you know, so he's talked to me, and yeah I think he will. He hasn't told me anytime soon or anything, but I think he's dating people."