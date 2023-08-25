Where Southern Charm Exes Madison LeCroy & Austen Kroll Stand After Heated Season 9 Fight

Madison LeCroy is spilling the (sweet) tea on where she and ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll stand today.
While the Southern Charm stars ended their on-again, off-again relationship on a bad note after officially breaking up in 2020, the castmates are on good terms today.
When asked which costars she's currently closest to during an Aug. 24 Amazon Live, Madison had a surprising answer. "Obviously Patricia [Altschul], Whitney [Sudler-Smith]," the 32-year-old revealed. "Austen, I guess, which I know that's kinda surprising."
Madison, who moved on by marrying husband Brett Randle last November, even has confidence that her ex will find his soulmate. Replying to a fan who asked if she thinks the Pillows and Beer podcast co-host will ever get married, Madison admitted, "Yes, I do. We're friends now, you know, so he's talked to me, and yeah I think he will. He hasn't told me anytime soon or anything, but I think he's dating people."
Though things between Madison and Austen are all peachy today, the explosive Southern Charm season nine trailer teases a heated fight between the two. After he tells her "you are a sloppy mess and you always have been" in the preview, she angrily fires back, "I will rip your ass apart!"
According to Madison, she didn't exactly love how she came off in the dramatic first look.
"I didn't like it because I was saying the F-word every two seconds, but it is my favorite word," she admitted. "I gotta stop saying it though."
But what did Brett think of all the drama teased on the upcoming season? "I just went to him like, 'Oh my god, did I embarrass us?'" Madison added. "He's like, 'No, you're fine.'"
Keep reading for all the juicy details on Southern Charm's upcoming ninth season.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)