These Are the 10 Avec Les Filles Fall Jackets That Belong in Every Closet

Even though it feels like it just started, summer's coming to an end. And soon. Like, really soon. Would you believe me if I told you Labor Day Weekend was just around the corner? Maybe not, but it's the truth.
Fall being on its way means at least one good thing, though: Shopping for fall clothes. I mean, I think we can all be honest here, right? Fall clothes are the cutest ones. Miniskirts and tights. Ankle boots and socks. And the jackets! Oh, the jackets.
Avec Les Filles is a step ahead of us there. They've got the cutest jackets for fall that I've ever seen, and at reasonable prices, too. Whether you like your jackets suede and sporty or knit and puffy, there's something in their collection for you.
Plaid. Pink. Teddy bear-inspired. Seriously, these Avec Les Filles fall jackets can do it all. So scroll on for 10 must-have seasonal layers that'll make you ready to grab that first pumpkin spiced bev of the year.
Avec Les Filles Oversized Teddy Faux Shearling Shacket
Here, trendy textured faux fur brings a cozy touch to the layering staple.
Avec Les Filles Genuine Suede Biker
Crafted from genuine suede, this wear-everywhere moto brings rocker-chic vibes to every ensemble.
Avec Les Filles Oversized Shacket
For the times when you need a jacket, but not also not really, this Barbiecore "shacket" is the one you want by your side.
Avec Les Filles Oversized Brushed Plaid Shacket
Spent the year in Barbiecore mode, and now find yourself looking for something else? This plaid twist on Avec Les Filles' beloved shacket is probably the one for you.
Avec Les Filles Faux Leather Quilted Puffer Jacket
A black puffer is a staple of every seasonal closet. This one from Avec Les Filles does it all, just with a little extra edginess.
Avec Les Filles Diamond Quilted Faux Leather Jacket
Described by the brand as "trans-seasonal," this neutral layer styles well with high-waisted skinny jeans and miniskirts alike.
Avec Les Filles Oversized Nylon Rain Anorak
Per Avec Les Filles: "Beat the rain in our textured anorak, which features a lightweight, water-resistant nylon construction, minimal snap hardware, metallic lining, patch pockets, and a detachable hood for versatility." I mean, isn't it time you invested in a proper rain jacket for a change?
Avec Les Filles Faux Fur Shawl Collar Coat
Plush faux fur in jewel-toned hues makes this super-soft coat one you won't want to take off.
Avec Les Filles Knit Puffer Jacket
This bomber-inspired knit puffer offers "cool vibes" from a "warm casual" style that you'll enjoy throughout the chillier months.
Avec Les Filles Colorblock Nylon Track Jacket
This "lightweight nylon topper" will "fast-track" your look — no team practice required.
