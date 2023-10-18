Avec Les Filles Fall Jackets Are Affordable Layers That Belong in Every Closet

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Even though it kind of feels like summer just ended, we're hurtling towards fall jacket weather. As in, your closet is likely overdue for a jacket upgrade. Would you believe me if I told you Halloween was already around the corner? Maybe not, but it's the truth.
Autumn sneaking up on us means at least one good thing, though: Shopping for seasonal clothes. I mean, I think we can all be honest here, right? Fall looks are the cutest ones. Miniskirts and tights. Ankle boots and socks. And the jackets! Oh, the jackets.
Avec Les Filles is a step ahead of us there. They've got the cutest jackets for fall that I've ever seen, and at reasonable prices, too. Like, starting at under $50. Whether you like your jackets suede and stylish or lightweight and sporty, there's something in their collection (and your budget) for you.
Plaid jackets. Retro striped warmups. Jewel-toned faux fur coats. Seriously, these Avec Les Filles fall jackets can do it all. So, scroll on for the must-have seasonal layers that'll make you look the way jumping into a pile of leaves feels.
Avec Les Filles Genuine Suede Biker
Crafted from genuine suede, this wear-everywhere moto brings rocker-chic vibes to every ensemble.
Avec Les Filles Cropped Chambray Shacket
This refreshed take on the classic denim jacket is made with a lightweight and textured chambray for the ultimate "relaxed vibes."
Avec Les Filles Oversized Brushed Plaid Shacket
Spent the year in Barbiecore mode, and now find yourself looking for something else? This plaid twist on Avec Les Filles' beloved shacket is probably the one for you.
Avec Les Filles Faux Leather Quilted Puffer Jacket
A black puffer is a staple of every seasonal closet. This one from Avec Les Filles does it all, just with a little extra edginess.
Avec Les Filles Diamond Quilted Faux Leather Jacket
Described by the brand as "trans-seasonal," this neutral layer styles well with high-waisted skinny jeans and miniskirts alike.
Avec Les Filles Oversized Nylon Rain Anorak
Per Avec Les Filles: "Beat the rain in our textured anorak, which features a lightweight, water-resistant nylon construction, minimal snap hardware, metallic lining, patch pockets, and a detachable hood for versatility." I mean, isn't it time you invested in a proper rain jacket for a change?
Avec Les Filles Faux Fur Shawl Collar Coat
Plush faux fur in jewel-toned hues makes this super-soft coat one you won't want to take off.
Avec Les Filles Colorblock Nylon Track Jacket
This "lightweight nylon topper" will "fast-track" your look — no team practice required.
