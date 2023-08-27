Kelly Rowland Gushing Over Blue Ivy's Work Ethic May Just Break Your Soul in the Best Possible Way

Watch : Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Joins Her Onstage on Renaissance Tour

Kelly Rowland is crazy in love with Blue Ivy Carter's impressive stage presence.

Beyoncé and Jay Z's oldest daughter has been a mainstay on her Renaissance World Tour, regularly joining the Grammy winner on stage for epic dance performances—and Bey's Destiny's Child bandmate couldn't be happier to see the 11-year-old following in her mom's legendary footsteps.

"I'm very proud," Kelly exclusive told E! News while promoting her back to school partnership with Airborne Assorted Fruit Gummies. "She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do."

Blue Ivy made her tour debut in May when she got in formation alongside Beyoncé and the backup dancers to perform perfect choreography to "My Power" from the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift in Paris. Since then, the up-and-coming superstar has treated fans with surprise appearances in various cities as her mom makes her way across the globe.