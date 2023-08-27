Exclusive

Kelly Rowland Gushing Over Blue Ivy's Work Ethic May Just Break Your Soul in the Best Possible Way

Kelly Rowland gushed over how Blue Ivy Carter is following in Beyoncé's footsteps after regularly joining mom on stage during her Renaissance World Tour.

By Brett Malec, Reggie Elzey Aug 27, 2023 1:00 PMTags
MusicBeyoncéExclusivesCeleb KidsKelly RowlandBlue Ivy CarterCelebritiesDestiny's Child
Watch: Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Joins Her Onstage on Renaissance Tour

Kelly Rowland is crazy in love with Blue Ivy Carter's impressive stage presence.

Beyoncé and Jay Z's oldest daughter has been a mainstay on her Renaissance World Tour, regularly joining the Grammy winner on stage for epic dance performances—and Bey's Destiny's Child bandmate couldn't be happier to see the 11-year-old following in her mom's legendary footsteps.

"I'm very proud," Kelly exclusive told E! News while promoting her back to school partnership with Airborne Assorted Fruit Gummies. "She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do."

Blue Ivy made her tour debut in May when she got in formation alongside Beyoncé and the backup dancers to perform perfect choreography to "My Power" from the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift in Paris. Since then, the up-and-coming superstar has treated fans with surprise appearances in various cities as her mom makes her way across the globe.

photos
Blue Ivy Carter's Iconic Moments

Back home, Kelly—who shares sons Titan, 8, and Noah, 2, with husband Tim Weatherspoon—is cheering them on…and her fellow moms like

In addition to gushing over her bestie's mini-me, Kelly—who shares sons Titan, 8, and Noah, 2, with husband Tim Weatherspoon—also revealed how she finds support from her very impressive mommy friend group, which includes celebs like Bey and Michelle Williams and Serena Williams.

"I have a really great tribe from my sisters of Destiny's Child, of course Ciara, La La [Anthony]," the 42-year-old noted. "It's very beautiful and wild that we're all having babies around the same time and growing up together as mothers. And my friends who are like family as well and who have older kids and are able to actually prep me. I'm like, 'Guys, what does 8 look like? Or what is 9?'"

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

For Kelly, 9 may mean another musician in the house, noting Titan is already showing interest in following in her footsteps, especially after falling in love with a certain "It" girl.

"He has the biggest crush on Halle Bailey," she shared. "He's watched The Little Mermaid way too many times and, as much as I love Halle, she's in my house every day. Every time she comes on screen his whole face just lights up. I'm like, 'Wait a second, are you looking at her like the way you look at me?' I'm like, 'I'm your no. 1 girl.' But I mean, she is a beauty. I think that's his first crush."

Keep reading for more proof that Blue Ivy is Beyoncé's mini-me.

Trending Stories

1

Derek Hough Marries Hayley Erbert in California Forest Wedding

2

Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Keeping Him Close to Her Heart

3
Exclusive

Why the Duck Dynasty Family Retreated From the Spotlight

Jim Poorten
Father-Daughter Date Night

Blue Ivy and Jay-Z sat courtside at game five of the 2022 NBA finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Instagram / Mathew Knowles
Birthday Girl

Mathew Knowles posted this photo of his granddaughter on her eighth birthday.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion
Happy 2020

Blue, Bey and Megan Thee Stallion pose inside a photo booth at a New Year's Eve party.

ABC
Studio Time

The two stars sit in the studio together to work on "Brown Skin Girl."

ABC
Play Time

The triple threat and her daughter have some fun with drums. 

ABC
A Ride in the Sky

The mother and daughter took a helicopter ride together for a music video shoot. 

ABC
Matching Mother and Daughter

The two adorably coordinated with matching pink outfits, sunglasses and drinks. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Legends Only

Donning bespoke (and coordinating!) Alexander McQueen designs, the pair hits the red carpet for The Lion King's World Premiere. 

Instagram
Come Sail Away

While enjoying a getaway to Cannes, Beyoncé (in Ritch Erani sandals) and Jay-Z took their daughter sailing. And yes, there was time to capture a family photo. 

Instagram; Getty Images
Like Mother, Like Daughter

"If Beyoncé don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni," Tina Knowles Lawson wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Dancing Duo

How cute do Bey and her mini-me's coordinating white dresses look on the dance floor?

www.beyonce.com
Bikini Buddies

Like mama, like Blue! The mother-daughter duo match in python-print one pieces. 

Instagram
Busy Beys

You'll often find these two buzzing about with matching accessories (even if they are snazzy bee stickers). 

Instagram
Football Fans

Guess we know which college football team they're rooting for this season—University of Texas!

Beyonce.com
Jacket Jazz

Neither Bey nor Blue can resist a chic black blazer. 

Cliff Watts/beyonce.com
Baby It's Déjà Vu

True, everyone dressed in white for Solange's wedding. But Bey and Blue took their mini-me style a step further, with coordinating V-neck dresses and matching tongue-out smirks.

Instagram
Shady Ladies

The pair sport coordinating circle shades while taking time to floss. 

Beyonce.com
Duck Face Duo

These two have mastered the old selfie staple.

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Derek Hough Marries Hayley Erbert in California Forest Wedding

2

Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Keeping Him Close to Her Heart

3
Exclusive

Why the Duck Dynasty Family Retreated From the Spotlight

4

These Celebs Are Getting Candid About Their Addictions and Sobriety

5

Tyga Responds After Blac Chyna Files Custody Case for Son King Cairo