Kelly Rowland Gushing Over Blue Ivy's Work Ethic May Just Break Your Soul in the Best Possible Way

Kelly Rowland is crazy in love with Blue Ivy Carter's impressive stage presence.
Beyoncé and Jay Z's oldest daughter has been a mainstay on her Renaissance World Tour, regularly joining the Grammy winner on stage for epic dance performances—and Bey's Destiny's Child bandmate couldn't be happier to see the 11-year-old following in her mom's legendary footsteps.
"I'm very proud," Kelly exclusive told E! News while promoting her back to school partnership with Airborne Assorted Fruit Gummies. "She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do."
Blue Ivy made her tour debut in May when she got in formation alongside Beyoncé and the backup dancers to perform perfect choreography to "My Power" from the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift in Paris. Since then, the up-and-coming superstar has treated fans with surprise appearances in various cities as her mom makes her way across the globe.
In addition to gushing over her bestie's mini-me, Kelly—who shares sons Titan, 8, and Noah, 2, with husband Tim Weatherspoon—also revealed how she finds support from her very impressive mommy friend group, which includes celebs like Bey and Michelle Williams and Serena Williams.
"I have a really great tribe from my sisters of Destiny's Child, of course Ciara, La La [Anthony]," the 42-year-old noted. "It's very beautiful and wild that we're all having babies around the same time and growing up together as mothers. And my friends who are like family as well and who have older kids and are able to actually prep me. I'm like, 'Guys, what does 8 look like? Or what is 9?'"
For Kelly, 9 may mean another musician in the house, noting Titan is already showing interest in following in her footsteps, especially after falling in love with a certain "It" girl.
"He has the biggest crush on Halle Bailey," she shared. "He's watched The Little Mermaid way too many times and, as much as I love Halle, she's in my house every day. Every time she comes on screen his whole face just lights up. I'm like, 'Wait a second, are you looking at her like the way you look at me?' I'm like, 'I'm your no. 1 girl.' But I mean, she is a beauty. I think that's his first crush."
