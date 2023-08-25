Selling the OC’s Season 2 Trailer Puts a Spotlight on Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall’s Relationship

Time to ring that bell: We're already sold on the second season of Selling the OC.
Netflix dropped the explosive trailer for the show's upcoming season Aug. 25 and the Oppenheim Group's Orange County team of real estate agents are back and ready to conquer the most lavish deals on the market.
But the focus isn't all on the hefty listings, of course—as the attention quickly shifts to the dynamics between team members outside of the office, like the friendship between Tyler Stanaland—who finalized his divorce from Brittany Snow earlier this summer—and fellow realtor Alex Hall.
"I think you guys are too friendly," costar Brandi Marshall says as viewers see Tyler and Alex embrace, "It looks sloppy." As for Alex's answer? "I don't give a f--k."
But there seems to be even drama on the horizon as newcomer Alexandra Harper (yes, another Alexandra) joins the likes of Tyler, Alex Hall, Brandi, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle and Sean Palmieri.
However, Alex Hall's dynamic with Tyler isn't the only one taking center stage, as Kayla also declares that there "is a lot hypocrisy going on." (As a refresher, Kayla caused a stir during the first season when it was revealed that she attempted to kiss Tyler, who was still married to Brittany at the time.)
"You don't know my personal life," Tyler tells Kayla. "I just want you to stop talking about me."
Ahead of the Netflix show's second season, Tyler shared insight on where he and Alex stood after his split from the Pitch Perfect star.
"Alex Hall and I are great," the 33-year-old exclusively told E! News in August. "She has been somebody that's been, you know really influential during this time and helped me out in a lot of ways and taken me to dinner when I needed it most. And she's been a really good friend."
And though viewers might quick to cast Alex as either a hero or villain after watching, he already has his personal answer.
"I mean in my storyline she's a hero," Tyler said. "I think for the story as a whole that's up to the audience to decide but she's been really great to me."
But Alex hasn't been the only agent that's rallied around the realtor during a difficult time in his personal life.
"The cast has been great," he shared. "There are certain people that I consider life long friends now. And obviously life has been crazy for me, a lot of changes and they've kind of just been there for me. Certain people have experienced similar things so it's been nice to have some people I can rely on when life is crazy."
And as the realtor noted, viewers will get to see some of that experience when the season premieres Sept. 8.
"I think you kind of see the waves of emotions that I feel a little bit," he added. "You see me kind of try to find my feet again and focus on business and you kind of see me as I'm healing so it was actually nice to be busy."