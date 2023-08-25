Selling the OC’s Season 2 Trailer Puts a Spotlight on Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall’s Relationship

"Alex Hall and I are great," the 33-year-old exclusively told E! News in August. "She has been somebody that's been, you know really influential during this time and helped me out in a lot of ways and taken me to dinner when I needed it most. And she's been a really good friend."

And though viewers might quick to cast Alex as either a hero or villain after watching, he already has his personal answer.

"I mean in my storyline she's a hero," Tyler said. "I think for the story as a whole that's up to the audience to decide but she's been really great to me."

But Alex hasn't been the only agent that's rallied around the realtor during a difficult time in his personal life.

"The cast has been great," he shared. "There are certain people that I consider life long friends now. And obviously life has been crazy for me, a lot of changes and they've kind of just been there for me. Certain people have experienced similar things so it's been nice to have some people I can rely on when life is crazy."

And as the realtor noted, viewers will get to see some of that experience when the season premieres Sept. 8.

"I think you kind of see the waves of emotions that I feel a little bit," he added. "You see me kind of try to find my feet again and focus on business and you kind of see me as I'm healing so it was actually nice to be busy."