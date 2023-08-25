Former E! Correspondent Kristina Guerrero Details Private Battle With Breast Cancer

Kristina Guerrero started her year off with a life-changing discovery.
The former E! News correspondent was diagnosed with breast cancer in January, she shared on Instagram Aug. 24. And, as Kristina noted, she's been dealing with the "chaos and confusion" that comes with the diagnosis ever since.
"I mean, CANCER?! You've got to be kidding me," the 43-year-old wrote. "I've mostly kept it private - processing in my own little bubble of the unimaginable and incomprehensible- but I'm ready to share my journey."
Along with her message, the journalist posted a documentary of her health journey, including undergoing a lumpectomy a month after her diagnosis.
"This short film documents the moments in which I was most broken and vulnerable," she told her followers, "but also shows the moments when I was most faithful and hopeful."
"I hope it offers a bit of inspiration to those going through hard things," Kristina—who shares two sons with husband Gibby Cevallos—continued, "and reminds people to take care of themselves and each other."
As the documentary shows, Kristina's lumpectomy didn't fully remove all of the cancer cells in her body, leading her to undergo more procedures, including a unilateral mastectomy.
Weeks after the procedure, she began radiation treatment, which she described as "daunting." However, with her family by her side every step of the way, she noted, "I feel like this is the beginning of the end. In a good way. Yeah, closing this chapter."
As for where she is today, The List host said the journey is "not over," with "PET scans and CT scans and eventually reconstructive surgery" to come.
"But I feel like I'm on the other side, and being on the other side is a huge relief but also it's an opportunity for me to decide what I want next," she shared in the film. "What do I want next for myself and for my life and for here on out, and what this has showed me is that it's not about job opportunities or money or houses it's about experiences and the people that we love."