Former E! Correspondent Kristina Guerrero Details Private Battle With Breast Cancer

Kristina Guerrero started her year off with a life-changing discovery.

The former E! News correspondent was diagnosed with breast cancer in January, she shared on Instagram Aug. 24. And, as Kristina noted, she's been dealing with the "chaos and confusion" that comes with the diagnosis ever since.

"I mean, CANCER?! You've got to be kidding me," the 43-year-old wrote. "I've mostly kept it private - processing in my own little bubble of the unimaginable and incomprehensible- but I'm ready to share my journey."

Along with her message, the journalist posted a documentary of her health journey, including undergoing a lumpectomy a month after her diagnosis.

"This short film documents the moments in which I was most broken and vulnerable," she told her followers, "but also shows the moments when I was most faithful and hopeful."

"I hope it offers a bit of inspiration to those going through hard things," Kristina—who shares two sons with husband Gibby Cevallos—continued, "and reminds people to take care of themselves and each other."