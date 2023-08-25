Why Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa's Riverdale Characters Weren't Shown Kissing Amid Quad Reveal

Watch : Riverdale Finale SHOCKER: A "Quad" Romance!

The Riverdale series finale was full of revelations—including the one about the "quad" romance between the four main characters.

During the Aug. 23 episode, fans learned that Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) were at one point in a polyamorous relationship.

As Betty reflects on their time together, fans see footage of her making out with Archie, then Jughead and then Veronica. Viewers also see Veronica and Jughead walking home together as well as Veronica and Archie entering The Pembrooke. However, there are never any shots of Jughead and Archie hooking up. The reason?

"I mean, that's, like, too hot for TV," Sarah Schechter, chairperson of the show's production company Berlanti Productions, said in an interview with Variety published Aug. 23. "I don't think there was a reason for it. I think there's a fantastic, fantastic amount of LGBTQ representation on the show."