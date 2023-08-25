Why Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa's Riverdale Characters Weren't Shown Kissing Amid Quad Reveal

The Riverdale series finale was full of revelations—including the one about the "quad" romance between the four main characters.
During the Aug. 23 episode, fans learned that Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) were at one point in a polyamorous relationship.
As Betty reflects on their time together, fans see footage of her making out with Archie, then Jughead and then Veronica. Viewers also see Veronica and Jughead walking home together as well as Veronica and Archie entering The Pembrooke. However, there are never any shots of Jughead and Archie hooking up. The reason?
"I mean, that's, like, too hot for TV," Sarah Schechter, chairperson of the show's production company Berlanti Productions, said in an interview with Variety published Aug. 23. "I don't think there was a reason for it. I think there's a fantastic, fantastic amount of LGBTQ representation on the show."
Although, the relationship between the four didn't last. In fact, it's revealed during the episode that none of them end up together despite their "quad" relationship and Betty's and Veronica's individual relationships with Archie and Jughead throughout the series.
And while Schechter suggests this wasn't necessarily the plan from the get-go—"I think anyone who tells you there was always a plan, they're lying"—she did indicate that they were intentional with how they approached the characters, their relationships and their lives.
"From the beginning, we had so many conversations about not wanting this to be retro in the wrong ways, and not wanting to be reductive in the wrong way," she explained to the outlet. "There's this core of Archie Comics about family, town, growing up and everything universal, but there was always Archie picking between two girls. I think we made a really conscious effort to step away from that in the pilot and have maintained that throughout. So I think it was modern and fitting."
"Each of these characters have such big lives that they were meant to lead—I do think it was such a brave and interesting choice. Them not ending up together, in a way, is more honest," she continued. "It also helps you remember that each one of these relationships is equally important in its moment. If anyone ended up with anyone, it would say somehow that it's more powerful. There's a maturity to it that I love so much. A person's life isn't who they end up with: It's deeper and more meaningful than that."
And Schechter talked about some of creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's inspiration.
"Roberto is such a theater fan, and you can really feel Our Town in it—with a quad," she added. "It's still Riverdale! I thought it was kind of amazing choice, and they kind of all end up in the afterlife together. That allows people to root forever."
The Riverdale finale was set 67 years into the future in present day. Betty, now 86, learns she's the last living member of her group of friends after reading Jughead's obituary in the newspaper and expresses her desire to "go back to Riverdale one last time before it's too late." Jughead later appears and offers to take her back to any time she chooses. Betty selects the day they got their yearbooks senior year—noting she had been sick at home with the mumps and missed it. And as she's transported back and reconnects with her pals, viewers learn their fates.
