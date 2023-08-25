Bachelor Nation's Shawn Booth Weighs In On Ex-Fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Breakup With Jason Tartick

Shawn Booth is sending best wishes to his ex Kaitlyn Bristowe amid her budding journey.
Nearly three weeks after the Bachelorette star and fiancé Jason Tartick announced they had called it quits, her ex Shawn shared his reaction to their split.
"Hopefully, she figures out what she wants and can get to a place where she's happy," Shawn said during a recent episode of his In The Booth podcast. "It's, obviously, very tough to go through a breakup and then put it out there for the world to see—that adds a whole other layer…I feel for her for that."
Shawn popped the question to Kaitlyn during season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015, with the two announcing their split three years later. After their breakup, Kaitlyn and Jason connected in late 2018 and got engaged in May 2021.
In early August, Jason shared that he and Kaitlyn broke up four years after going public with their romance.
"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," he wrote, in part, in an Aug. 6 Instagram post. "We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."
Jason noted their friendship remained a priority, adding that they felt "grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other."
As for Kaitlyn, she recently opened up about navigating their split while in the public eye.
"I'm going through a breakup with someone I was engaged to," she said during the Aug. 8 episode of her Off the Vine podcast. "Now, we both are public figures, we both came from the same show. We have all these followers who we've let in, and we've invited them into our lives and our relationship and our home and what we're doing—morning, afternoon, night. It's become part of, like, business."
And though she loves to "entertain" her followers on social media, the breakup is a thorny side of her personal life that she struggles to share.
"It's a loss, it's grief, you're going through the thought of losing somebody, all of these big emotions," she continued, "and now these people are on the other end of this phone expecting you to share it with them."
As she noted, "I'm holding so much responsibility because I see them as this community that I've built for myself. It is affecting my mental health so much."
Right now, Kaitlyn is just working on finding her footing within her journey.
"Here's the logic of everything and then here's the emotion," she added, "and I am finding myself in the middle of that."