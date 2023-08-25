Bachelor Nation's Shawn Booth Weighs In On Ex-Fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Breakup With Jason Tartick

Watch : Chris Harrison Reveals Where He & Kaitlyn Bristowe Stand

Shawn Booth is sending best wishes to his ex Kaitlyn Bristowe amid her budding journey.

Nearly three weeks after the Bachelorette star and fiancé Jason Tartick announced they had called it quits, her ex Shawn shared his reaction to their split.

"Hopefully, she figures out what she wants and can get to a place where she's happy," Shawn said during a recent episode of his In The Booth podcast. "It's, obviously, very tough to go through a breakup and then put it out there for the world to see—that adds a whole other layer…I feel for her for that."

Shawn popped the question to Kaitlyn during season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015, with the two announcing their split three years later. After their breakup, Kaitlyn and Jason connected in late 2018 and got engaged in May 2021.

In early August, Jason shared that he and Kaitlyn broke up four years after going public with their romance.