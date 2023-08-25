Jessica Alba’s Husband Cash Warren Reveals They Previously Broke Up Over Jealousy

Watch : Jessica Alba's Sweet Tribute to Cash Warren on Their 15th Anniversary

Cash Warren is looking back at a rough patch in his relationship with wife Jessica Alba.

The film producer—who met the actress on the set of the Fantastic Four in 2004 before tying the knot four years later—recently revealed the couple split during the early years of their romance due to jealousy.

"When we first started dating, I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys," he said during the Aug. 21 episode of the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast. "It just wasn't making me feel good. I was always a pretty confident person in my own [life], walking my own path and really happy there."

As Cash put it, "Next thing you know I'm looking up and feeling jealous all the time."

And he knew it didn't make either of them feel good.

As a result, Cash explained, "We broke up four years into our relationship. It was the jealousy. I was turning into an asshole, and so we broke up."