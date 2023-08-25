Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Break Up After 8 Months

The King of Staten Island is sitting on his throne alone.
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have broken up after less than a year of dating, according to multiple outlets.
The pair seemingly confirmed their romance in January, taking their relationship IRL after co-starring as an onscreen couple in 2022 horror Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Months prior, Chase had gushed about working alongside the comedian on the project.
"We had a lot of dark exchanges in the movie, so it was nice to have some relief outside of that, to have a good guy who can bring levity and humour to the role," she told The Face Magazine in September 2022. "He's also a total pro who's very good at dramatic acting, which I'm so excited for everyone to see."
Throughout the course of their relationship, the former couple enjoyed PDA-packed outings near and far. They cozied up at the 65th annual Daytona 500 in February, as well as on a romantic getaway to Kauai, where they were spotted sharing a kiss in March.
The next month, Pete and Chase celebrated the premiere of his semi-autobiographical comedy series Bupkis, in which the actress starred as his on-again, off-again girlfriend Nikki.
"[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He's such a pro, and acting with him is my favorite thing," she told Nylon in May. "As soon as I got onto Bupkis, it felt like we were flowing again."
However, Chase noted that her bond with Pete looked different away from the public eye.
"We talk about everything," Chase told Nylon, "and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred."
During their relationship, Pete and Chase were involved in a non-fatal car crash in Beverly Hills. After Pete collided into a fire hydrant and causing property damage in March, the Saturday Night Live alum was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.
The actress also stood by Pete's side amid the death of his beloved dog Henry in May. Weeks later, she was spotted accompanying the comedian to a pet store in New York City, where Pete bought a Cavapoo pooch, according to footage obtained by TMZ. The decision was criticized by PETA, prompting Pete to leave an explicit voicemail which was leaked online.
Prior to dating Chase, Pete was in a relationship with Kim Kardashian for nine months before their split in August 2022.
E! News has reached out to reps for Pete and Chase for comment on the split but hasn't heard back.