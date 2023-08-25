Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Break Up After 8 Months

Watch : Chase Sui Wonders Calls Relationship With Pete Davidson "Sacred"

The King of Staten Island is sitting on his throne alone.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have broken up after less than a year of dating, according to multiple outlets.

The pair seemingly confirmed their romance in January, taking their relationship IRL after co-starring as an onscreen couple in 2022 horror Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Months prior, Chase had gushed about working alongside the comedian on the project.

"We had a lot of dark exchanges in the movie, so it was nice to have some relief outside of that, to have a good guy who can bring levity and humour to the role," she told The Face Magazine in September 2022. "He's also a total pro who's very good at dramatic acting, which I'm so excited for everyone to see."

Throughout the course of their relationship, the former couple enjoyed PDA-packed outings near and far. They cozied up at the 65th annual Daytona 500 in February, as well as on a romantic getaway to Kauai, where they were spotted sharing a kiss in March.