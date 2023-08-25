WWE Champion Bray Wyatt Dead at 36

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The wrestling world is in mourning.

Bray Wyatt—whose real name is Windham Rotunda—died "unexpectedly" on Aug. 24, according to WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. He was 36.

In a message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Triple H said he was informed of the loss by Bray's father, wrestling icon and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda. "Our thoughts are with his family," Triple H tweeted, "and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

A cause of death was not given.

WWE also confirmed Bray's death in a separate statement, saying that the organization is "saddened" his passing and "extends its condolences to Rotunda's family, friends and fans."

Bray came from a family of wrestlers. In addition to his dad, Bray's maternal grandfather was the late Blackjack Mulligan—who was indicted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006—while his uncles Kendall Windham and Barry Windham wrestled for the World Championship Wrestling (WCW). His younger brother Taylor Rotunda is also a professional wrestler, performing under the stage name Bo Dallas.