How Microsoft Executive Jared Bridegan's Ex-Wife Ended Up Charged With His Murder

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Wondering why her husband wasn't home yet on the night of Feb. 16, 2022, Kirsten Bridegan kept calling his cell phone.

"I just knew something's not okay," she told NBC News' Dateline two months later. "He always answers me, especially if he's in the car."

Finally, someone answered Jared Bridegan's phone. But it was a police officer, who told Kirsten that her daughter, 2-year-old Bexley, was fine but she should go to the police station right away.

Kirsten soon found out that her spouse of four years was dead. Police in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., said Jared was found lying next to his Volkswagen Atlas with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 8 p.m. The door to the SUV was open and Bexley was strapped into her car seat in the back.

A tire had been in the road in front of Jared's car, according to police, who guessed that the 33-year-old Microsoft executive had gotten out of his vehicle to move it when he was killed.

Kirsten, also mom to 6-month-old daughter London with Jared, told Dateline she believed the tire was put there on purpose. Jared took that route all the time to visit the 9-year-old twins he shared with his ex-wife, Shanna Gardner, she said, and someone could have been lying in wait for him.