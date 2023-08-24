Reneé Rapp Says She Was Body-Shamed While Working on Broadway's Mean Girls

Watch : Renee Rapp Talks Being on Set for Mean Girls Musical

Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders.

Reneé Rapp is looking back on a painful part of her life.

The Sex Lives of College Girls alum reflected on her stint as Regina George on Broadway musical Mean Girls, alleging to The Guardian that she experienced body-shaming from unnamed production staff.

As she recalled in an interview published Aug. 24, members of the crew would "say some vile f--king things to me about my body."

Rapp said the comments worsened her eating disorder at the time. She recalled how her parents had to travel to New York in an attempt to remove her from the musical, citing concerns over her health.

E! News has reached out to the Mean Girls production for comment but hasn't heard back

Ultimately, Rapp left Mean Girls in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic after landing her role as Leighton in Sex Lives of College Girls. (On July 10, series co-creator Mindy Kaling shared that Rapp had parted ways with the show as she delves further into her music career.)