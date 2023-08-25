Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 Reveals First Look: Meet the Bachelor Nation Cast

This cast is almost at paradise, knocking on heaven's door...
With Bachelor in Paradise season nine right around the corner and E! News can reveal which Bachelor Nation members are heading to Mexico for another shot at love with an exclusive look at the new cast.
Tracked to BIP's on-the-nose theme song "Almost Paradise" the 90-second clip teases several returning favorites, like Bachelorette Rachel Recchia, who previously vied for Clayton Echard's heart before co-leading her own season. (Although this time, she'll be looking for love without co-Bachelorette and season 19 wing woman Gabby Windey.)
Among the other singles hoping their third time's the charm on the ABC dating franchise includes Eliza Isichei, Tyler Norris and Blake Moynes.
There are some less familiar faces as well, including Samantha Jefferies, Peter Cappio and Olivia Lewis, who were all eliminated on either the first night or during week one of their respective seasons.
It looks like all of the above and more will get their chance to swim, dance, drink and, if the season's sneak peek is any indication, twerk their way to love.
And, of course, there are several new additions to Bachelor Nation heading to the beach as much of this year's cast is also comprised of those who recently competed for Zach Shallcross and Charity Lawson's final roses on their respective recent seasons of The Bachelor and Ther Bachelorette.
Some of the cast to have won over viewers' hearts on these seasons—or at least make a splash? John Henry Spurlock, Brayden Bowers, Brooklyn Willie and Cat Carter Wong.
As to whether this newest batch of Paradise singles will find lasting love, there are some recent happy endings they can look to.
Just look at Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, who got engaged during season seven in 2021 and tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony last fall—with plans for a larger ceremony this September.
And their fellow season seven alums Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb, who met and fell in love on in Mexico but left the show single, recently became engaged when Noah popped the question on an oceanfront balcony in San Diego, Ca.
"Lover," Abigail captioned her Aug. 9 announcement, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, and I want 'em all."
And another couple to accept their final rose was Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, who just tied the knot after meeting and becoming engaged on BIP in 2019. The two married in a ceremony at the Château de Villette in Condécourt, France.
"The wedding was absolutely magical," Hannah exclusively told E! News Aug. 24. "I married my best friend surrounded by our closest family and friends and it meant everything to us. It was a dream come true."