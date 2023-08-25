Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 Reveals First Look: Meet the Bachelor Nation Cast

Watch : Hannah Brown Dishes on Golden Bachelor & Dream Podcast Guest

This cast is almost at paradise, knocking on heaven's door...

With Bachelor in Paradise season nine right around the corner and E! News can reveal which Bachelor Nation members are heading to Mexico for another shot at love with an exclusive look at the new cast.

Tracked to BIP's on-the-nose theme song "Almost Paradise" the 90-second clip teases several returning favorites, like Bachelorette Rachel Recchia, who previously vied for Clayton Echard's heart before co-leading her own season. (Although this time, she'll be looking for love without co-Bachelorette and season 19 wing woman Gabby Windey.)

Among the other singles hoping their third time's the charm on the ABC dating franchise includes Eliza Isichei, Tyler Norris and Blake Moynes.

There are some less familiar faces as well, including Samantha Jefferies, Peter Cappio and Olivia Lewis, who were all eliminated on either the first night or during week one of their respective seasons.

It looks like all of the above and more will get their chance to swim, dance, drink and, if the season's sneak peek is any indication, twerk their way to love.