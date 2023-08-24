Man Detained Outside of Drew Barrymore’s Home Days After NYC Stage Encounter

Watch : Drew Barrymore Escorted Off Stage After Scary Incident

Police briefly took into custody a man near Drew Barrymore's Southampton home, just two days after he rushed the stage during her New York City event.

Southampton Town PIO Lt. Todd Spencer confirmed to E! News that a man identified as Chad Michael Busto was near Barrymore's residence on Aug. 23—but not directly on the property—when police approached him. Spencer said the man was detained but not arrested.

He added than an investigation is currently ongoing.

E! News has reached out to Barrymore's rep for comment and has not heard back.

The incident comes after a man loudly interrupted Barrymore's talk with Reneé Rapp at The 92nd Street Y.

In footage captured from the Aug. 21 event and shared on social media, the man—who identified himself as Chad Michael Busto—can be heard yelling Barrymore's name before nearing the stage, prompting her to reply, "Oh my god, yes, hi!"