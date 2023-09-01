Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4 Status Check: See Which Couples Are Still Together

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season four revealed where the Seattle couples stand today. Find out if Tiffany and Brett; Kwame and Chelsea; and Zack and Bliss are still married or broken up.

Against all odds, these couples are still two peas in a pod.

While Love Is Blind season four saw some of the series' most dramatic splits to date—Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds didn't even make it to the altar—viewers also watched three Seattle- and Portland-based couples get their happy endings by saying "I do" on their wedding days.

When the finale hit Netflix in April, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown proved to be each other's rocks; Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin tied the knot after reservations about their different lifestyles; and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi got married after he dumped his first fiancée—apologetic mean girl Irina Solomonova.

A year after those dramatic wedding days, all three married couples are still going strong, they revealed while celebrating their anniversaries in After the Altar, which dropped Sept. 1. 

In fact, Zack said he loves Bliss "so much more" now. And while the pair emphasized they are in "no rush" to have human babies, they're trying to compromise on fur babies, with one scene showing Zack getting allergy shots so they could bring Bliss' pets back to their place. 

The couple has also grown even closer to Chelsea and Kwame, who live just seven minutes away. 

In the past year, Chelsea formed a deeper bond with her husband's family, though his mom was initially resistant to their union. After spending Thanksgiving with the Appiahs, Chelsea rang in her birthday this year with both her family and Kwame's siblings in attendance.

Even controversial Jackie and Josh Demas—who got together after she split from fiancé Marshall—were still together in After the Altar, which showed them moving into their new Seattle apartment and unpacking the basic necessities: a furry rug and Christmas decorations, of course.

However, in the last episode, the pair was involved in a heated confrontation with Josh's ex-fiancée Monica Rodriguez, who got engaged to him in the pods although their relationship wasn't shown onscreen. Following their exchange, a resigned Jackie foreshadowed some trouble, noting, "Sometimes you just have to throw in the towel and be like, ‘You know what, this ain't good for me.'"

As for the other cast members who left Love Is Blind without a ring? Many have moved on to other relationships. After Paul Peden split with Micah Lussier, he revealed he is dating a "new girl" who is "big on traveling," "loves food" and is "super supportive" of his hobbies, whereas Micah simply "tolerated" his cooking.

Marshall also debuted his girlfriend of one year, Dr. Chay Barnes, a nurse practitioner. 

"Chay is the perfect woman for me. She's the yin to my yang," he explained. "Opposites attract. She's quite literally my opposite and we mesh so well. That's what I love the most about her."

Scroll on to see where all the Love Is Blind season four couples stand today:

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown

Status: Married

Come on, not since season one's Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed has an LIB pairing seem so meant to be! The oldest couple in the experiment—Tiffany was 36 and Brett was 37—exchanged vows, even though Brett had a sartorial emergency when his pants did not fit properly on their wedding day. (Shout out to seamstress Lucia, you're a real one!)

Since filming wrapped, Tiffany and Brett moved to Portland and are still perfect! Phew!

Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze

Status: Didn't make it to wedding day

Fans watched with dismay as Jackie chose to give Josh Demas, the other man she connected with in the pods, a second chance, meeting up with him before ending her engagement to Marshall. However, during the reunion, Jackie set the record straight on the timeline of events. "I broke up with Marshall before I met Josh at the coffee shop," she said. "It looks like I'm a cheater. I am not a cheater."

Jackie then addressed the end of her relationship with Marshall, saying she "can take accountability" for her words and actions, but "I hope that he would do the same. We just weren't meant to be." As for her romance with Josh? They were still dating and living together in After the Altar, released in September 2023.

Unfortunately for Marshall, who was hoping for some closure with Jackie, he was unable to fully express his feelings to his former fiancé as she chose not to attend the live taping, conducting a pre-recorded interview with Nick and Vanessa Lachey. But in an interview with E!, Marshall revealed he briefly connected with fellow contestant Kacia after the show

"We tried," Marshall explained, "But I wanted to just distance myself from all of that from that experience. It was going to be difficult to try to make a relationship with Kacia." 

In After the Altar, Marshall revealed he's been dating girlfriend Dr. Chay Barnes for one year and wants to spend forever with her. "Chay is the perfect woman for me. She's the yin to my yang," he said. "Opposites attract. She's quite literally my opposite and we mesh so well. That's what I love the most about her." 

Micah Lussier and Paul Peden

Status: Separated

Opposites seemed to attract all season for this pair...until they got to the altar. Sensing Paul's hesitation, Micah asked him to give his answer first and it was a pass on marriage for Paul. "I literally feel like a disaster," Micah said. "If Paul would have wanted to marry me, I 100 percent would have said 'I do.'"

At the reunion, Paul apologized for his comment in a confessional about not being able to see Micah as a mother. "I think I phrased that really unfairly toward her," Paul explained. "I think the better way to phrase that would be that I can't see us as parents."

While the duo briefly reconciled after filming, they ultimately weren't able to make their relationship work, with Paul explaining they broke up for good when he visited Micah in Arizona. 

In After the Altar, Paul revealed he is dating a new woman who enjoys traveling and his cooking skills.

Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin

Status: Married

Despite Kwame's mother refusing to attend the wedding and his arguably inappropriate conversations with Micah, whom he also connected with in the pods, Kwame and Chelsea were one of the three couples to exchange vows at the end of season four. 

During the reunion, Chelsea revealed she has since met her husband's mom and Kwame offered an apology to his wife and her family for his behavior, saying his talks with Micah were "not the best representation." The couple is living in Seattle with their beloved dog Rocky.

Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi

Status: Married

Sure, they say love is blind, but occasionally it needs a little bit of time—or proposing to another woman—to realize you made the wrong choice. Which is what happened when Zack initially got engaged to Irina Solomonova, only for the couple to break up during their trip to Mexico. After asking Bliss for a second chance, the pair defied the odds (and Bliss' dad's wishes) and both said "I do" at the altar. (And, no, they did not sit it out, enjoying that all important first turn around the dance floor to Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance," the song that bonded them in the pods.) After the finale aired, Zack shared a photo of the couple on Instagram with the caption "Eternal Bliss."

Since filming, Bliss revealed, Zack and her father have become "best buds," one of the many reasons Vanessa predicted they would be the first Love Is Blind couple to have a baby.

Irina Solomonova

Status: Sorry

Deemed the villain of season four due to her mean girl antics in the pods and for the way she treated Zack before their breakup, an emotional Irina showed up to the reunion ready to take accountability for her behavior. 

"My intention was never to hurt anyone," she said, "but my impact did." Irina added that she had offered private apologies to the female cast members before addressing Zack. 

"No one deserves to be treated like that," she told him. "I completely belittled you and made you feel so small. I was going through a lot mentally. That does not mean that was an excuse to do that, but looking back, I'm sorry."

As for Zack and Bliss, the couple said they have "100 percent" forgiven Irina, though Bliss did reveal Irina sent her a direct message on Instagram while the pair was in Mexico, telling her she "dodged a bullet."

Irina has since been focusing on herself, sharing her one-year fitness transformation from July 2022 to July 2023. "So proud of my body," she said. "Making little choices that just help me feel better inside & out."

