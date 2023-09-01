Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4 Status Check: See Which Couples Are Still Together

Watch : Love Is Blind: Paul Peden Accuses Vanessa Lachey of "Personal Bias"

Against all odds, these couples are still two peas in a pod.

While Love Is Blind season four saw some of the series' most dramatic splits to date—Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds didn't even make it to the altar—viewers also watched three Seattle- and Portland-based couples get their happy endings by saying "I do" on their wedding days.

When the finale hit Netflix in April, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown proved to be each other's rocks; Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin tied the knot after reservations about their different lifestyles; and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi got married after he dumped his first fiancée—apologetic mean girl Irina Solomonova.

A year after those dramatic wedding days, all three married couples are still going strong, they revealed while celebrating their anniversaries in After the Altar, which dropped Sept. 1.

In fact, Zack said he loves Bliss "so much more" now. And while the pair emphasized they are in "no rush" to have human babies, they're trying to compromise on fur babies, with one scene showing Zack getting allergy shots so they could bring Bliss' pets back to their place.