Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4 Status Check: See Which Couples Are Still Together

While Love Is Blind season four saw some of the series' most dramatic splits to date—Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds didn't even make it to the altar—viewers also watched three Seattle- and Portland-based couples get their happy endings by saying "I do" on their wedding days.
When the finale hit Netflix in April, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown proved to be each other's rocks; Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin tied the knot after reservations about their different lifestyles; and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi got married after he dumped his first fiancée—apologetic mean girl Irina Solomonova.
A year after those dramatic wedding days, all three married couples are still going strong, they revealed while celebrating their anniversaries in After the Altar, which dropped Sept. 1.
In fact, Zack said he loves Bliss "so much more" now. And while the pair emphasized they are in "no rush" to have human babies, they're trying to compromise on fur babies, with one scene showing Zack getting allergy shots so they could bring Bliss' pets back to their place.
The couple has also grown even closer to Chelsea and Kwame, who live just seven minutes away.
In the past year, Chelsea formed a deeper bond with her husband's family, though his mom was initially resistant to their union. After spending Thanksgiving with the Appiahs, Chelsea rang in her birthday this year with both her family and Kwame's siblings in attendance.
Even controversial Jackie and Josh Demas—who got together after she split from fiancé Marshall—were still together in After the Altar, which showed them moving into their new Seattle apartment and unpacking the basic necessities: a furry rug and Christmas decorations, of course.
However, in the last episode, the pair was involved in a heated confrontation with Josh's ex-fiancée Monica Rodriguez, who got engaged to him in the pods although their relationship wasn't shown onscreen. Following their exchange, a resigned Jackie foreshadowed some trouble, noting, "Sometimes you just have to throw in the towel and be like, ‘You know what, this ain't good for me.'"
As for the other cast members who left Love Is Blind without a ring? Many have moved on to other relationships. After Paul Peden split with Micah Lussier, he revealed he is dating a "new girl" who is "big on traveling," "loves food" and is "super supportive" of his hobbies, whereas Micah simply "tolerated" his cooking.
Marshall also debuted his girlfriend of one year, Dr. Chay Barnes, a nurse practitioner.
"Chay is the perfect woman for me. She's the yin to my yang," he explained. "Opposites attract. She's quite literally my opposite and we mesh so well. That's what I love the most about her."
