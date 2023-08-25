The Secrets of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Inspiring Love Story

Watch : Tim McGraw Reveals How He & Faith Hill Settle Musical Differences

It's only fitting that Tim McGraw was about to embark on his Spontaneous Combustion Tour when he met Faith Hill.

Because kaboom, indeed.

"I knew instantly," McGraw told Fresh Air in 2022 of falling for his wife of 26 years in 1996. "I knew the first time I saw a picture of her that I was in love. It was my first headlining tour, and my management asked her management if she would open the tour and she agreed."

Before they hit the road, they played a festival. And one night, the singer recalled, he and his band were closing their set as usual with Steve Miller's "The Joker," doing their "sort of slide guitar kind of thing" at the front of the stage, when "I feel some presence behind me and I turn around and it's Faith and she's doing the slide with us. And I turn around to look at her and I said, 'OK, boy, something's up here.'"

And you don't just forget something like that.

After about a month or two on tour, McGraw continued, "Finally I walked into her dressing room one day and just kissed her."