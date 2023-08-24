Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness Shares Update on Self-Care Journey After Discussing Health Struggles

Watch : Jonathan Van Ness Opens Up About Struggle With Binge Eating Disorder

Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders.

For Jonathan Van Ness, self-care is always a non-negotiable.

The Queer Eye star recently got candid about where their health stands today after opening up about disordered eating last year, as well as what role Jonathan's many pets play in their self-care routine.

"My health is really good," the 35-year-old exclusively told E! News while discussing their partnership with Autotrader. "But health is not only what we eat: Health is also self-care. And for me, my relationship with my animals—my cats and dogs—is a huge part of my self-care."

Jonathan explained, "It helped me learn about how to take care of someone other than myself. It taught me unconditional love."

And Jonathan—who shared in 2019 that they're non-binary—definitely knows what they're talking about, as a proud animal parent to three rescue dogs, Elton, Rose and Pablo, as well as five cats.

"When I have dealt with whatever anxiety, and disordered eating, and diagnoses that I've been public about and shared, my relationship with my animals is always something that's helped me be consistent," the hairstylist continued. "It's helped me when I've felt sad, anxious, isolated, alone. So I think our pets, they can offer us so much love and so much support. And that's part of why I love animals so much."