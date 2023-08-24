Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shares Look at Bare Baby Bump While Cuddling Up to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker love all the small moments.
This includes cuddling up next to one another in pajamas as they await the arrival of their baby boy. On Aug. 23 Kourtney shared a photo to her Instagram Stories of herself laying on top of the Blink-182 drummer, with her bare bump on display.
The snap comes after Kourtney and Travis enjoyed some quality time in Santa Barbara. The Kardashians star posted a carousel of pictures from their R&R time in Montecito, including a mirror selfie of Kourtney on the deck, and she and her hubby lying next to one another outside with tea in hand.
Also in the roundup? A video of the ocean, food pictures, and the night sky. Kourtney captioned the Aug. 10 Instagram post, "The ocean calms the fire in me."
Kourtney first announced she and Travis were expecting their first baby together at a June Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, when she held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," referencing the music video to his band's 1998 hit "All the Small Things."
Fast forward a few weeks, and she and Travis threw a sex reveal party, where blue confetti and streamers burst out of a cannon to share the news they were having a son.
And soon their baby boy will be the latest addition to their blended family, which consists of Kourtney's kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick with ex Scott Disick, as well as Landon Barker, 19, Alabama Barker, 16, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom the musician shares with ex Shanna Moakler.
"Being a mother is my favorite role in life," Kourtney shared in a 2019 post for her brand Poosh. "It gives me purpose, changed me for the better, and made me realize there is nothing else I would rather do with my time."
"It's been such an incredibly rewarding experience to watch my babies grow and cross milestones," the 44-year-old continued. "I personally loved being pregnant and made it a point to really listen to my body."
And along with listening to her body, Kourtney has also proven to have a maternity style that is most definitely interesting to look at. Keep scrolling and see for yourself...