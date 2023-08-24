Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shares Look at Bare Baby Bump While Cuddling Up to Travis Barker

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian—expecting a baby boy with husband Travis Barker—gave followers a bare look at her baby bump in a sweet snap of herself cuddled up in bed with the Blink-182 drummer.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker love all the small moments.

This includes cuddling up next to one another in pajamas as they await the arrival of their baby boy. On Aug. 23 Kourtney shared a photo to her Instagram Stories of herself laying on top of the Blink-182 drummer, with her bare bump on display.

The snap comes after Kourtney and Travis enjoyed some quality time in Santa Barbara. The Kardashians star posted a carousel of pictures from their R&R time in Montecito, including a mirror selfie of Kourtney on the deck, and she and her hubby lying next to one another outside with tea in hand. 

Also in the roundup? A video of the ocean, food pictures, and the night sky. Kourtney captioned the Aug. 10 Instagram post, "The ocean calms the fire in me."

Kourtney first announced she and Travis were expecting their first baby together at a June Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, when she held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," referencing the music video to his band's 1998 hit "All the Small Things." 

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

Fast forward a few weeks, and she and Travis threw a sex reveal party, where blue confetti and streamers burst out of a cannon to share the news they were having a son.

And soon their baby boy will be the latest addition to their blended family, which consists of Kourtney's kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick with ex Scott Disick, as well as Landon Barker, 19, Alabama Barker, 16, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom the musician shares with ex Shanna Moakler.

"Being a mother is my favorite role in life," Kourtney shared in a 2019 post for her brand Poosh. "It gives me purpose, changed me for the better, and made me realize there is nothing else I would rather do with my time." 

 

Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram

"It's been such an incredibly rewarding experience to watch my babies grow and cross milestones," the 44-year-old continued. "I personally loved being pregnant and made it a point to really listen to my body."

And along with listening to her body, Kourtney has also proven to have a maternity style that is most definitely interesting to look at. Keep scrolling and see for yourself...

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Garden Style

Kourtney showcases her bare baby bump in a casual outfit during a stroll through a garden in August 2023.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Bikini Bump

Kourtney showcases her baby bump in a red bikini.

Instagram
Four Generations

Kourtney Kardashian's little one is ready to meet aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandma Kris Jenner and great-grandma MJ Campbell.

Instagram
A Silver Lining

"lost and found," she captioned a gallery of photos July 21.

Instagram
Sleek Style

She showed off her edgy attire featuring a sheer bodysuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick showcase similar styles during the 11-year-old's birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Leopard Print

The star showcases her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Barbie Pink

The star showcases her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram
Hot Pink

Kourtney Kardashian reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Instagram
Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis Barker commented, "Hot stuff."

Instagram
Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Instagram
Babymoon

The Poosh founder bared her bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus during her vacation in Hawaii on July 12.

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

