Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shares Look at Bare Baby Bump While Cuddling Up to Travis Barker

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Top Pregnancy Snacks

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker love all the small moments.

This includes cuddling up next to one another in pajamas as they await the arrival of their baby boy. On Aug. 23 Kourtney shared a photo to her Instagram Stories of herself laying on top of the Blink-182 drummer, with her bare bump on display.

The snap comes after Kourtney and Travis enjoyed some quality time in Santa Barbara. The Kardashians star posted a carousel of pictures from their R&R time in Montecito, including a mirror selfie of Kourtney on the deck, and she and her hubby lying next to one another outside with tea in hand.

Also in the roundup? A video of the ocean, food pictures, and the night sky. Kourtney captioned the Aug. 10 Instagram post, "The ocean calms the fire in me."

Kourtney first announced she and Travis were expecting their first baby together at a June Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, when she held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," referencing the music video to his band's 1998 hit "All the Small Things."