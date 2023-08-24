Jennifer Lopez Debuts Blonde Highlights in Must-See Transformation

Jennifer Lopez made a bold style change, kissing her trademark light brown highlights goodbye and opting for blonder locks.

Jennifer Lopez's new look will leave your jaw on the floor.

The multihyphenate recently surprised her Instagram followers with a head-turning transformation as she debuted bright blonde highlights—an unexpected detour from her trademark light brown highlights.

The Hustlers actress showcased her new 'do by snapping a golden hour selfie in the car. And her blonde highlights were on full display, as Jennifer styled her locks into sexy beach waves.

She cheekily captioned her Aug. 23 post, "Still got me looking like the baddest."

And while her epic makeover, courtesy of hairstylist Frank Galasso, took center stage in the photo, the rest of her look was just as swoon-worthy. Rocking her signature J.Lo glow, the 54-year-old's makeup consisted of bronzy eyeshadow, peachy-pink cheeks and her beloved glossy nude lip.

As for her outfit? She sported a chic brown blazer that she layered over an oversized white button-down and a pair of blue jeans. 

Jennifer Lopez Through The Years

The "Let's Get Loud" singer accessorized her understated ensemble with hoop earrings, sheer brown sunglasses and several gold necklaces, including a pendant that spelled out Ben in honor of husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez / Instagram

In fact, the JLO Beauty founder's subtle nod to the Oscar winner comes off the heels of their one-year wedding anniversary, in which they wed last August in a Georgia ceremony. (Although they technically tied the knot in Vegas a month before their Southern wedding.)

"Dear Ben," Jennifer began her Aug. 20 Instagram tribute, teasing the lyrics from her upcoming song. "Sitting here alone / Looking at my ring ring / Feeling overwhelmed / It makes me wanna sing sing / How did we end up here / Without a rewind / Oh my / This is my life…"

The song, titled "Dear Ben Pt. II," is expected to be included in her forthcoming album This Is Me…Now. And the new single is a follow-up to her hit "Dear Ben," which was featured on her 2002 album This Is Me…Then.

"I did an album 20 years ago that obviously had a song called 'Dear Ben' on it that was about the time that me and Ben were together then," Jennifer—who was previously engaged to the Argo actor in the early aughts—said on a January episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "And I got very inspired when we got back together. It was kinda like a miracle and something that neither one of us really ever thought would happen."

Jennifer Lopez / Instagram

Between Jennifer's love life and her unexpected hair transformation, it's clear she's entering a new era. 

"I just had a birthday," she shared in an Aug. 14 Instagram, "and I feel better than ever." 

The singer isn't the only star to switch up her style in recent months. Keep scrolling to see all of the epic celebrity hair transformations.

