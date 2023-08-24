Jennifer Lopez Debuts Blonde Highlights in Must-See Transformation

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's new look will leave your jaw on the floor.

The multihyphenate recently surprised her Instagram followers with a head-turning transformation as she debuted bright blonde highlights—an unexpected detour from her trademark light brown highlights.

The Hustlers actress showcased her new 'do by snapping a golden hour selfie in the car. And her blonde highlights were on full display, as Jennifer styled her locks into sexy beach waves.

She cheekily captioned her Aug. 23 post, "Still got me looking like the baddest."

And while her epic makeover, courtesy of hairstylist Frank Galasso, took center stage in the photo, the rest of her look was just as swoon-worthy. Rocking her signature J.Lo glow, the 54-year-old's makeup consisted of bronzy eyeshadow, peachy-pink cheeks and her beloved glossy nude lip.

As for her outfit? She sported a chic brown blazer that she layered over an oversized white button-down and a pair of blue jeans.