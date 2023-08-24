Chase Chrisley Shares Update on His Love Life After Emmy Medders Breakup

Watch : Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders Call Off Their Engagement

Newly single Chase Chrisley is definitely ready to mingle.

The Growing Up Chrisley alum recently revealed he's ready to move on from ex-fiancée Emmy Medders one month after he announced they had broken off their engagement.

"I am back dating," the 27-year-old told Extra Aug. 23. "I've already been on dates. I'm ready to go!"

In fact, Chase—who proposed to Emmy last October in Nashville after two years of on-and-off dating—said he's actually happy their relationship didn't work out.

"Everything happens for a reason," he added. "God's got a plan. And I think God heard conversations that I didn't hear. He saw things I didn't see and moved her on her way and I could not be more thankful."

The reality star first shared news of his and Emmy's breakup in a July 25 Instagram Story, writing, "Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself. We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."