Chase Chrisley Shares Update on His Love Life After Emmy Medders Breakup

Newly single Chase Chrisley is definitely ready to mingle.
The Growing Up Chrisley alum recently revealed he's ready to move on from ex-fiancée Emmy Medders one month after he announced they had broken off their engagement.
"I am back dating," the 27-year-old told Extra Aug. 23. "I've already been on dates. I'm ready to go!"
In fact, Chase—who proposed to Emmy last October in Nashville after two years of on-and-off dating—said he's actually happy their relationship didn't work out.
"Everything happens for a reason," he added. "God's got a plan. And I think God heard conversations that I didn't hear. He saw things I didn't see and moved her on her way and I could not be more thankful."
The reality star first shared news of his and Emmy's breakup in a July 25 Instagram Story, writing, "Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself. We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."
While Emmy has yet to speak out publicly about the split, she did express feeling optimistic about her next chapter in life one week after her ex's announcement.
"Welcome August," she wrote on Instagram Aug. 3 alongside a video set to the tune of Taylor Swift's song "August," adding, "Hopeful + grateful for you!"
The pair, who were first linked in 2020, weathered relationship issues before officially calling it quits for good. In fact, last December, she admitted that she and Chase experienced a "major breakup" at one point while dating.
"We didn't talk for like—I want to say it was two months," she said on Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast, "but it was probably more like two weeks. It felt like two months for me."