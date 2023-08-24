The Ultimatum's Brian and Lisa Reveal Where Their Relationship Stands After Pregnancy Bombshell

Watch : The Ultimatum: Queer Love Stars Talk Regrets & Couples Still Together

First comes love, then comes an ultimatum for marriage, then comes a baby in a baby carriage.

So, that's not how that nursery rhyme usually goes, but it's the journey one couple found themselves on during The Ultimatum season two, which premiered Aug. 23 on Netflix. Brian Okoye, 29, and Lisa Horne, 32, signed up for the relationship experiment as she was ready to get married, while Brian felt they had to work on their communication skills before settling down.

What neither they, the four other couples, hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey and viewers were prepared for, however, was the bombshell revelation in episode two: Lisa took a pregnancy test and it was positive. The pair—who got into a memorably heated argument in the first episode—decided to leave the experiment early as a couple, choosing not to attend the decision ceremony to share their happy news with the rest of the cast.

So, what happened to Brian and Lisa after The Ultimatum?

"It's been so good," Lisa told E! News in an exclusive interview. "We have a baby boy! He's so cute."

Their romance is looking good as well.