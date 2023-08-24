Exclusive

The Ultimatum's Brian and Lisa Reveal Where Their Relationship Stands After Pregnancy Bombshell

Brian Okoye and Lisa Horne broke up with Netflix's The Ultimatum when they learned she was pregnant. Now the season two pair are giving E! News an update on their relationship status.

By Tierney Bricker Aug 24, 2023 5:56 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesCelebritiesFeaturesNetflixEntertainment
Watch: The Ultimatum: Queer Love Stars Talk Regrets & Couples Still Together

First comes love, then comes an ultimatum for marriage, then comes a baby in a baby carriage.

So, that's not how that nursery rhyme usually goes, but it's the journey one couple found themselves on during The Ultimatum season two, which premiered Aug. 23 on Netflix. Brian Okoye, 29, and Lisa Horne, 32, signed up for the relationship experiment as she was ready to get married, while Brian felt they had to work on their communication skills before settling down.

What neither they, the four other couples, hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey and viewers were prepared for, however, was the bombshell revelation in episode two: Lisa took a pregnancy test and it was positive. The pair—who got into a memorably heated argument in the first episode—decided to leave the experiment early as a couple, choosing not to attend the decision ceremony to share their happy news with the rest of the cast.

So, what happened to Brian and Lisa after The Ultimatum?  

"It's been so good," Lisa told E! News in an exclusive interview. "We have a baby boy! He's so cute."

Their romance is looking good as well.

photos
Meet the The Ultimatum Season 2 Couples

"This journey as parents together has been a beautiful one," Lisa said. I know that not everyone gets that experience for many different reasons, but it's been a blessing. It's been a really nice, peaceful journey."

Brian echoed Lisa's sentiment, saying fatherhood has been "amazing," and shared that he and Lisa "live everyday wanting to be better people" for their child, who is now four months old and "finally sleeping through the night."

Jackson Petty / Netflix © 2023

And while their time on The Ultimatum was shortlived, the experiment proved enlightening and essential for their growth as a couple, especially after reflecting on their explosive fight from the first episode. 

"To be honest, that was probably the hardest thing for me to watch," Lisa admitted. "It was like, 'Who is that? That's not me.' I was horrified, my hand was over my mouth the whole time. But it was a little easier watching it back because we had already talked about that situation at length and for me, I'm grateful and so thankful to be with the kind of man I am because he was so graceful about it."

Trending Stories

1

Idaho Murder Case: Why Bryan Kohberger’s October Trial Date Is Delayed

2

Riverdale Finale Reveals These Characters Had a "Quad" Romance

3

Lala Kent Breaks Silence on Raquel Leviss' Pump Rules Exit

Acknowledging that the show was "super real," Lisa continued, "We realized, 'Look, we have things in this relationship we need to work on and we truly worked on those things and are continuing to work on those things. And we will, even after marriage, so that's what we've focused on. It really has benefitted us."

Still, there's "no ring yet," she acknowledged, or immediate plans for an engagement, with Brian explaining they are prioritizing co-parenting. "We're forming a bond every day," he said. "When he see us, he's smiling. It's beautiful."

read
The Ultimatum’s April Marie Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Cody Cooper

Because of their early exit from the show, Brian joked that the other couples may have thought that Lisa's pregnancy was a "hoax." But he revealed that not attending "The Choice" dinner was "probably one of the hardest decisions ever to make, truthfully."

Ultimately, Brian said, "Lisa had already endured so much up to that point, so we were like, 'It's time to split.'"

So, which other couples from The Ultimatum franchise are still together? Find out...

Instagram
Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger: Still Married and Expecting Again

This family is going to need another cowboy hat.

After welcoming their daughter Josie in May 2022, Madlyn and Colby, who surprised fans by getting married in the finale, announced earlier this year that they were expecting their second child earlier. 

"Baby Kissinger coming Sept ‘23!" Madlyn captioned a joint Instagram post Jan. 23. "Colby and I could not be more excited and THANKFUL for the blessing we already have in Josie and now for this new little one to come."

"I'm not sure how our hearts can even hold more love but I cannot wait to find out!" she added. "&& to see our little Josephine be a big sister."

In an interview with E! News after giving birth to Josie, Madelyn said that she "really loved every minute of being pregnant," adding, "I felt like a champ. It gave me a whole new sense of confidence and love for myself and for Colby. It just totally grew me as an individual and us as a couple."

Instagram
Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr: Married

Alexis and Hunter, who left the experiment early after Hunter proposed, are now husband and wife, getting married in Palos, Verdes, Calif., in June 2022

Alexis documented the special day on her Instagram Story, posting photos of the wedding party—which featured 10 bridesmaids and 10 groomsmen—as well as videos of the happy couple dancing the night away at the reception to wedding band renditions of Elton John's "Tiny Dancer," Beyoncé's "Crazy In Love" and more. The couple, who went to Santorini, Mykonos and Athens for their honeymoon, now lives in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin: Still Together

Even though Shanique revealed that the pair broke up for six months after Randall's finale proposal, the couple revealed they later reconciled but are not engaged. "We are still together," Shanique told E! News. "I'm just working in a different location so [we're] not in the same city together, but we're definitely still working on our relationship and working toward that."

Instagram
Nate Ruggles and Lauren Pounds: Married

Even though some cast members viewed Nate's proposal to Lauren as fake (Yikes!) during the reunion, the pair got married in October 2022 in a ceremony in Colorado that was "everything we could have asked for," Lauren wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to all of our amazing vendors, family & friends for making this wedding an absolute dream."

 Since getting married, the pair, who still live in Austin, have shared photos from their travels to Turkey, Switzerland and Japan on social media. 

Instagram
April Marie: In a Relationship and Expecting

April's time on the show may not have ended the way she wanted, but that doesn't mean she didn't get her happily ever after. 

The 25-year-old announced in February that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Cody Cooper. "The hardest secret we've ever had to keep!" April captioned a montage of pictures of the pair holding a sonogram and a positive pregnancy test. "Coming Soon… 2023."

April first revealed she was dating Cody during the reunion show, though she didn't identify the Texas-based real estate broker and vape entrepreneur at the time. "Mr. Right came along and swept me off my feet," April later told E! News. "While I was supposed to have my hot-girl winter, he interrupted it and we've been dating for six months."

Netflix
Jake Cunningham: Still Single (We Think?)

Although Jake Cunningham broke up with April to be with Rae Williams, the 28-year-old revealed during the reunion that he is single. Since then, Jake has remained under the radar and hasn't posted on Instagram since May, though Rae revealed on the Zachary Reality podcast that the producers of Netflix's spinoff series Perfect Match had contacted Jake about doing the show. 

 

Instagram/Rae Williams
Rae Williams: Still Single

Rae briefly "tried to fix things" with Zay Wilson, but it did not work out. And it didn't work out with Jake either, with Rae revealing during the reunion that she had a "casual" relationship with a woman. "I'm kinda figuring out myself and my sexuality," Rae explained at the time, though she later confirmed to E! News that she was single and had moved to Houston. "After the whole process, I need to heal and take some time to myself," she explained, "to just kind of get through everything."

But Rae has since moved back to Austin and is working as a 9-1-1 operator and bartender, and she was asked to appear on Perfect Match, ultimately deciding against joining the show because Zay had already signed on. 

"I think ultimately it was just more Zay's vibe," she said on the Zachary Reality podcast. "I think if I had actually been cast for season one at the same time as him that would've just been a mess because him and I just can't seem to get along." But that doesn't mean Rae is closed off to finding love on TV again. 

Tarina Rodriguez/Netflix © 2023
Zay Wilson: Still Single

A 4-1-1 to all the ladies: Zay is still on the market. 

After his relationship with Rae ended, Zay was a cast member on the first season of Perfect Match, which featured single stars from Love Is Blind, Sexy Beasts and The Circle. Alas, Zay left the show single after failing to find a connection. He's currently working as a model and splitting his time between Austin and Los Angeles. 

 

The Ultimatum is streaming on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Idaho Murder Case: Why Bryan Kohberger’s October Trial Date Is Delayed

2

Riverdale Finale Reveals These Characters Had a "Quad" Romance

3

Lala Kent Breaks Silence on Raquel Leviss' Pump Rules Exit

4
Exclusive

Where Sadie and Korie Robertson Stand With Phil's Secret Daughter

5

Taylor Swift Look-Alike Responds to "Malicious" Prank Backlash