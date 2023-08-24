The Ultimatum's Brian and Lisa Reveal Where Their Relationship Stands After Pregnancy Bombshell

First comes love, then comes an ultimatum for marriage, then comes a baby in a baby carriage.
So, that's not how that nursery rhyme usually goes, but it's the journey one couple found themselves on during The Ultimatum season two, which premiered Aug. 23 on Netflix. Brian Okoye, 29, and Lisa Horne, 32, signed up for the relationship experiment as she was ready to get married, while Brian felt they had to work on their communication skills before settling down.
What neither they, the four other couples, hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey and viewers were prepared for, however, was the bombshell revelation in episode two: Lisa took a pregnancy test and it was positive. The pair—who got into a memorably heated argument in the first episode—decided to leave the experiment early as a couple, choosing not to attend the decision ceremony to share their happy news with the rest of the cast.
So, what happened to Brian and Lisa after The Ultimatum?
"It's been so good," Lisa told E! News in an exclusive interview. "We have a baby boy! He's so cute."
Their romance is looking good as well.
"This journey as parents together has been a beautiful one," Lisa said. I know that not everyone gets that experience for many different reasons, but it's been a blessing. It's been a really nice, peaceful journey."
Brian echoed Lisa's sentiment, saying fatherhood has been "amazing," and shared that he and Lisa "live everyday wanting to be better people" for their child, who is now four months old and "finally sleeping through the night."
And while their time on The Ultimatum was shortlived, the experiment proved enlightening and essential for their growth as a couple, especially after reflecting on their explosive fight from the first episode.
"To be honest, that was probably the hardest thing for me to watch," Lisa admitted. "It was like, 'Who is that? That's not me.' I was horrified, my hand was over my mouth the whole time. But it was a little easier watching it back because we had already talked about that situation at length and for me, I'm grateful and so thankful to be with the kind of man I am because he was so graceful about it."
Acknowledging that the show was "super real," Lisa continued, "We realized, 'Look, we have things in this relationship we need to work on and we truly worked on those things and are continuing to work on those things. And we will, even after marriage, so that's what we've focused on. It really has benefitted us."
Still, there's "no ring yet," she acknowledged, or immediate plans for an engagement, with Brian explaining they are prioritizing co-parenting. "We're forming a bond every day," he said. "When he see us, he's smiling. It's beautiful."
Because of their early exit from the show, Brian joked that the other couples may have thought that Lisa's pregnancy was a "hoax." But he revealed that not attending "The Choice" dinner was "probably one of the hardest decisions ever to make, truthfully."
Ultimately, Brian said, "Lisa had already endured so much up to that point, so we were like, 'It's time to split.'"
