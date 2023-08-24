Taylor Swift Eras Tour Security Guard Says He Was Fired for Asking Fans to Take Pics of Him

Watch : Taylor Swift's Truck Driver Reacts to $100,000 Bonuses

This security guard is having a cruel summer.

According to Calvin Denker, he was fired for asking fans to take his photo while working at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Minneapolis.

As Calvin explained in a June 28 TikTok, his job prohibited him from turning his back to the crowd to watch Taylor perform.

"I was realizing how close Taylor Swift was getting to me, so I really wanted to get a photo to document it," he shared. "So I handed out these little pieces of paper that said I wasn't allowed to have my phone out, but if Taylor Swift comes right behind me, please take a photo of me and text it to my number."

Though he said audience members were sweet about it, he soon found himself in trouble with his employer.

"My former security company said that they had a rule against taking photos with any of their performers," Calvin—who can be seen wearing a red polo from Best Crowd Management in his posts—shared in a separate TikTok earlier this month, noting that his follow-up video in which he talked about the photo request was the "main issue" and then adding, "Beyond that, the HR woman who called me wasn't able to articulate exactly what I did wrong because I didn't do anything beyond asking for photos, which is what happens at any other concert with the only exception being that I made sure I got any that I was included in."