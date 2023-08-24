Idaho Murder Case: Why Bryan Kohberger’s Trial Is No Longer Scheduled for October Date

Watch : Idaho Murders: Judge Enters Plea for Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger will not be heading to trial this fall, after all.

The 28-year-old, who has been accused of murdering four University of Idaho students last November, waived his right to a speedy trial during an Aug. 23 hearing, according to NBC affiliate KTVB in Boise.

Per the outlet, during the hearing Kohberger's lawyer, public defender Anne Taylor, told the court that she didn't believe his case will be ready by the originally scheduled Oct. 2 start date. The attorney further argued that the defense needs more time to review evidence from the state and finish other processes before being ready for trial.

Though Latah County prosecutor Bill Thompson reportedly argued that the state would prefer to get the trial started in a timely manner, District Judge John C. Judge acknowledged Kohberger's decision to waive his right and approved the delay.

KTVB also reports that the defense filed two additional motions that Judge reviewed—the first alleged that the jury was selected illegitimately, and the second requested that the defense team get access to more information regarding the DNA evidence allegedly linking the defendant to a knife sheath found at the crime scene.

However, the judge did not make a decision regarding the DNA motion after the five-hour hearing, according to the outlet's reporting.