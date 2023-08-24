Lala Kent Shares Surprising Take on Raquel Leviss' Vanderpump Rules Exit

Lala Kent is very SUR-prised by Rachel "Raquel" Leviss' departure from Vanderpump Rules.
The Bravo star reacted to the news that Raquel would not be returning for season 11 of the reality series as well as how she feels about the former beauty queen's extended sit-down with Bethenny Frankel.
"It is a travesty that she didn't end up coming back," Lala said on the Aug. 23 episode of her Give Them Lala podcast. "She should have come back. I think she would have been very surprised. And instead she went and did this and she was manipulated yet again."
In fact, the 32-year-old believes Raquel was not only manipulated, but taken advantage of by The Real Housewives of New York City alum during the three-part conversation on her ReWives podcast.
After all, it marked her first interview since her season 10 affair with costar Tom Sandoval came to light earlier this year.
"I'm happy that she finally got to take advantage of a giant platform to tell her story," Lala continued. "I only saw clips, and what I gathered from it is Bethenny completely exploited that girl yet again."
In Raquel's interview with Bethenny, the 28-year-old claimed she wasn't actually close to Tom's then-girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix when she and the TomTom co-owner started their months-long affair
"There were things that she was then saying that were not perspective," the Give Them Lala Beauty founder noted of Ariana and Raquel's friendship. "It was a flat out lie and I can't imagine you believe what you are saying."
While the rest of the cast attempts to move on from Scandoval as they film season 11, Lala ultimately understands Raquel's decision.
"I don't think that reality TV is for everyone," she noted. "It is a very intense environment. If you are not mentally tough as f--k, it can break you. It definitely can. Now, to say that Raquel was a victim of something, I don't know. What I do know is you made a decision to sleep with your best friend's partner of 10 years. You didn't need to do that. No one was forcing you to do it and no one asked you to do that."
After filming the shocking VPR season 10 reunion in March, Raquel spent two months seeking counseling at a mental health treatment facility in Arizona before deciding to focus on herself and leave the series.
As she told Bethenny on Aug. 18, "I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer."
