Lala Kent Shares Surprising Take on Raquel Leviss' Vanderpump Rules Exit

Lala Kent is very SUR-prised by Rachel "Raquel" Leviss' departure from Vanderpump Rules.

The Bravo star reacted to the news that Raquel would not be returning for season 11 of the reality series as well as how she feels about the former beauty queen's extended sit-down with Bethenny Frankel.

"It is a travesty that she didn't end up coming back," Lala said on the Aug. 23 episode of her Give Them Lala podcast. "She should have come back. I think she would have been very surprised. And instead she went and did this and she was manipulated yet again."

In fact, the 32-year-old believes Raquel was not only manipulated, but taken advantage of by The Real Housewives of New York City alum during the three-part conversation on her ReWives podcast.

After all, it marked her first interview since her season 10 affair with costar Tom Sandoval came to light earlier this year.

"I'm happy that she finally got to take advantage of a giant platform to tell her story," Lala continued. "I only saw clips, and what I gathered from it is Bethenny completely exploited that girl yet again."