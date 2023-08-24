Lala Kent Shares Surprising Take on Raquel Leviss' Vanderpump Rules Exit

Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent broke her silence after Raquel Leviss announced she's not returning to the Bravo series in the wake of her shocking affair with Tom Sandoval.

Lala Kent is very SUR-prised by Rachel "Raquel" Leviss' departure from Vanderpump Rules.

The Bravo star reacted to the news that Raquel would not be returning for season 11 of the reality series as well as how she feels about the former beauty queen's extended sit-down with Bethenny Frankel.

"It is a travesty that she didn't end up coming back," Lala said on the Aug. 23 episode of her Give Them Lala podcast. "She should have come back. I think she would have been very surprised. And instead she went and did this and she was manipulated yet again."

In fact, the 32-year-old believes Raquel was not only manipulated, but taken advantage of by The Real Housewives of New York City alum during the three-part conversation on her ReWives podcast.

After all, it marked her first interview since her season 10 affair with costar Tom Sandoval came to light earlier this year.

"I'm happy that she finally got to take advantage of a giant platform to tell her story," Lala continued. "I only saw clips, and what I gathered from it is Bethenny completely exploited that girl yet again."

In Raquel's interview with Bethenny, the 28-year-old claimed she wasn't actually close to Tom's then-girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix when she and the TomTom co-owner started their months-long affair

"There were things that she was then saying that were not perspective," the Give Them Lala Beauty founder noted of Ariana and Raquel's friendship. "It was a flat out lie and I can't imagine you believe what you are saying."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

While the rest of the cast attempts to move on from Scandoval as they film season 11, Lala ultimately understands Raquel's decision.

"I don't think that reality TV is for everyone," she noted. "It is a very intense environment. If you are not mentally tough as f--k, it can break you. It definitely can. Now, to say that Raquel was a victim of something, I don't know. What I do know is you made a decision to sleep with your best friend's partner of 10 years. You didn't need to do that. No one was forcing you to do it and no one asked you to do that."

After filming the shocking VPR season 10 reunion in March, Raquel spent two months seeking counseling at a mental health treatment facility in Arizona before deciding to focus on herself and leave the series.

As she told Bethenny on Aug. 18, "I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer."

Keep reading to learn everything we know so far about Vanderpump Rules season 11.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Season 11 Filming Begins

Filming for Vanderpump Rules season 11 began in late June just weeks after the explosive three-part season 10 finale finished airing. Ariana Madix was even spotted letting loose while shooting at her ex's restaurant TomTom.

"Dj James Kennedy is playin' a set at tomtom," TikTok user audpen wrote June 30 with a video of Madix dancing inside the West Hollywood eatery. "Ariana is as gorgeous as ever living her best life, and the whole crowd chants for her. The world is good." 

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Tom Sandoval Films With Lisa Vanderpump

On July 6, Tom Sandoval was seen filming for the first time since Scandoval. The 40-year-old dropped flowers off at Lisa Vanderpump's now-closed West Hollywood hot-spot PUMP, which shut its doors this summer.

 

Instagram/@pennydavidi
Something About Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney's New Business

Season 11 will surely highlight the opening of Madix and Katie Maloney's new West Hollywood sandwich shop Something About Her, which is supposed to open this summer amid filming. The BFFs have shared plenty of sneak peeks inside their latest business venture on social media.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Reunite

Four months after filming their shocking season 10 reunion showdown, the exes were spotted filming together on July 11 at SUR's weekly See You Next Tuesday event with several of their costars. 

Bravo fans will have to wait and see as to whether Madix and Sandoval actually interacted during the outing.

Bravo
Raquel Leviss Not Returning

After checking out of a mental health facility in Wickenburg, Arizona in July, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss confirmed in August she is not returning for season 11. In fact, she stated that she won't be coming back to reality TV at all. 

"Oh, hell no," Raquel told Bethenny Frankel. "No because I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer."

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
The Cast Trip to Lake Tahoe

On July 18, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies, James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber, Tom Schwartz, Sandoval and Lala Kent jetted off to Lake Tahoe for a summer getaway, marking the cast's first post-Scandoval vacation.

Shay and Kent shared Instagram Stories from their luxury lakeside rental. As for where they stand with Sandoval…

Getty Images/Todd Williamson/Bravo
Scheana Shay Has Not Forgiven Tom

Although Shay and Sandoval were photographed posing with a fan alongside their costars in Tahoe, the "Good as Gold" singer clarified she has not totally forgiven the TomTom co-owner for his affair.

Retweeting a video of Sandoval from her Instagram, Shay wrote July 19, "Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa."

She added in response to another social media user questioning if they were friends again, "I'm posing in a photo for a fan. I take photos w strangers on the daily and have my arm bent up behind ppl. End of story. Should I look miserable in a group fan photo I got thrown in walking to our car?"

Instagram
Lisa Vanderpump's New Tahoe Club to Be Featured

While in town, the cast checked out Vanderpump's new club Wolf at Harrah's, meaning fans will definitely get a look at the restauranteur's new Tahoe business venture next season.

In videos shared to social media, Shay, Davies, Kent, Sandoval, Schwartz, Kennedy and Lewber even helped knock down walls inside the venue during renovations.

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
James Kennedy Reunites With His & Raquel Leviss' Dog

Several weeks after Leviss finished her stay at a treatment facility, Kennedy announced their dog Graham, who they rescued in 2018 while still dating, was back in his custody.

"Look who made his way back home, back into my life," the DJ wrote in a July 19 Instagram along with two adorable photos. "I'll take care of you forever and I love you."

Ralph Bavaro/Bravo
Ariana Madix's Dancing Debut

As it was announced in early July that Madix is officially joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, we can only hope we'll get a behind-the-scenes look at her ballroom prep.

Peacock
Ariana Madix Makes Her Love Island USA Debut

While the cast was filming their Tahoe trip, Madix flew to Fiji to make a special appearance on her favorite show Love Island USA.

Instagram/@somethingabouther
Sandwich Celebrations

On Aug. 6, the whole cast (minus Sandoval) was pictured enjoying a tasting at Something About Her ahead of the shop's opening.

Instagram/@martinriese
Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Pictured Together All Smiles

While they made sure to keep their distance from one another, Madix and Sandoval were photographed together for the first time since the explosive season 10 reunion.

The exes reunited for an Aug. 8 water tasting with the rest of their season 11 castmates.

