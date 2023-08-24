How Kim Cattrall Returned as Samantha in And Just Like That Season 2 Finale

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Talks Kim Cattrall's And Just Like That Cameo

And just like that, Samantha Jones is back.

Kim Cattrall made her highly-anticipated cameo as the beloved character during the season two finale of And Just Like That—and of course, she had fans at hello.

During the Aug. 24 episode, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) gets a call from Samantha as she's in the middle of getting ready for the "Last Supper" party that will be held at her apartment as a final hoorah before her move.

"My flight's three hours delayed, Carrie," Samantha tells her, revealing that she was set to fly back to New York from London for one night to surprise Carrie after Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) filled her in on the event. "I won't be able to make it there in time."

And though she wasn't able to catch a flight after all, Samantha noted she did need to pay her "respects" to the iconic setting, asking Carrie to put her on speaker so she can address the residence aloud.

"Thank you for everything," Samantha said, "you f--king fabulous, fabulous flat."